England vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The England vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test match will start on May 22 in Nottingham at 3.30 pm IST. It is the beginning of the 2025 English summer, which also features a five-match Test series against India, starting on June 20.
Ben Stokes will lead the home team, whereas Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe, who have returned to England to play a Test match after 22 years. Zimbabwe have a 0-3 win-loss record against England in Tests, and they will be keen to end their losing streak this time.
Top names of English cricket, such as Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Harry Brook, will be in action in the England vs Zimbabwe Test, which is a four-day match (May 22-25). On that note, here's a glance at the telecast and live streaming details for this game.
ENG vs ZIM Test 2025 schedule (with match timings in IST)
The one-off Test match between England and Zimbabwe will start at 3.30 pm IST (11 am Local Time) in Nottingham. It is a four-day match. Hence, if the match does not produce a winner by Stumps on May 25 (fourth day), it will be a draw.
Here is the schedule for this short tour:
Only Test: May 22-25 — Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
England vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test live streaming and TV channel details
Sony Sports Network owns the rights to broadcast England's home matches to the audience in India. Hence, the one-off Test will be live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.
As far as Zimbabwe is concerned, fans residing in the African nation can watch their team in action on the SuperSport network. In the United Kingdom, the match will be live on the Sky Sports network. Here is the complete telecast channel and live streaming details for the England vs Zimbabwe Test:
India: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV (Live streaming).
UK: Sky Sports Cricket.
Zimbabwe: SuperSport.
