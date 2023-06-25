England Women A vs Australia Women A, 3rd T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final Match of the England Women A vs Australia Women A T20 series will take place on Sunday, 25 June 2023. Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough will host the last T20 match as well.

Australia A will be hoping to end the T20 series on a high on Sunday. The visiting side has lost both the T20s so far.

After a 74-run loss in the first game, Australia A batters found some form in the second game. Interestingly, all their batters got to double figures, but none of them managed to score a half-century.

Heather Graham topped their numbers once again. She scored 43 runs from 27 deliveries. England A used eight bowlers, and Freya Davies was most successful with 2/29.

Chasing 166 to win, England A openers shared a 75-run stand. After their dismissal, the middle order struggled a bit, but Bess Heath's 30(25) and Danielle Gibson's 20*(9) got them over the line by five wickets. With that victory, England A Women sealed the series.

England Women A vs Australia Women A Match Details

Match: England Women A vs Australia Women A, 3rd Match, Australia A tour of England

Date and Time: June 25, 2023, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

England Women A vs Australia Women A Pitch Report

The pitch at Loughborough will provide more assistance to batters. England managed to chase down 166 in the last game. This match is expected to be a high-scoring contest, and both teams will look to chase at this venue.

England Women A vs Australia Women A Weather Forecast

According to the forecast, the weather is expected to be cloudy. The temperature in Loughborough on Sunday will be around 23-24 degrees Celsius with 76 percent humidity.

England Women A vs Australia Women A Probable XIs

England Women A

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Bryony Smith, Danielle Gibson

Australia Women A

Probable XI

Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Nicole Faltum, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Megan Schutt, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson, Courtney Sippel

England Women A vs Australia Women A Match Prediction

England Women A has dominated the series right from match one. They are likely to whitewash Australia A women with a victory in the third and final match. Australia A batters must step up to match the home side.

Prediction: England Women A to win the third T20 match

England Women A vs Australia Women A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: YouTube

