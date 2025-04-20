England Women's One Day Cup 2025 League 2: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The England Women's One Day Cup 2025 League 2 is set to be played from April 19 to September 14, across multiple venues in the country. The competition will see 10 teams participate, namely Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Sussex, Worcestershire and Yorkshire
The 50-over domestic women's competition is a successor to the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Notably, it is a Tier 2 competition, with Tier 1 containing eight other teams. Yorkshire and Glamorgan will get promoted to Tier 1 in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
10 teams are divided into two groups, North and South, with each of them playing eight group-stage matches against the four others in their respective group. The top two teams from each group will play the semifinal, followed by the final.
Here's how they are stacked up group-wise:
North Group: Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Yorkshire.
South Group: Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Middlesex, Sussex.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the premier women's One Day tournament of England.
England Women's One Day Cup 2025 League 2: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)
Saturday, April 19
Glamorgan vs Sussex, Sophia Gardens, 3pm
Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire, Bristol, 3pm
Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, Headingley, 3pm
Sunday, April 20
Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, Leicester, 3pm
Middlesex vs Kent, Radlett, 3pm
Saturday, April 26
Kent vs Derbyshire, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 3pm
Sussex vs Yorkshire, Hove, 3pm
Sunday, April 27
Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire, Geddington, 3pm
Glamorgan vs Middlesex, Newport, 3pm
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire, Uppingham School, 3pm
Saturday, May 3
Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire, Derby, 3pm
Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, Bristol, 3pm
Kent vs Leicestershire, Canterbury, 3pm
Northamptonshire vs Middlesex, Northampton, 3pm
Worcestershire vs Sussex, Worcester, 3pm
Thursday, May 15
Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, Duffield, 3pm
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Radlett, 3pm
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, Northampton, 3pm
Sussex vs Kent, Hove, 3pm
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire, York, 3pm
Saturday, August 2
Derbyshire Falcons vs Northamptonshire, Derby, 3pm
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, Neath, 3pm
Sussex vs Gloucestershire, Hove, 3pm
Yorkshire vs Middlesex, Headingley, 3pm
Sunday, August 3
Worcestershire vs Kent, Worcester, 3pm
Saturday, August 9
Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire, Bristol, 3pm
Kent vs Northamptonshire, Beckenham, 3pm
Middlesex vs Derbyshire Falcons, Merchants Taylors' School, 3pm
Sussex vs Leicestershire, Arundel. 3pm
Yorkshire vs Glamorgan, Weetwood, 3pm
Saturday, August 16
Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire, Bristol, 3pm
Kent vs Glamorgan, Beckenham, 3pm
Leicestershire vs Middlesex, Leicester, 3pm
Sunday, August 17
Northamptonshire vs Sussex, Northampton, 3pm
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Falcons, Wolverhampton, 3pm
Monday, August 25
Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire, Duffield, 3pm
Gloucestershire vs Kent, Bristol, 3pm
Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire, Northampton, 3pm
Sussex vs Middlesex, Hove, 3pm
Worcestershire vs Glamorgan, Redditch, 3pm
Saturday, August 30
Derbyshire vs Sussex Sharks, Derby, 3pm
Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire, Cardiff, 3pm
Kent vs Yorkshire, Canterbury, 3pm
Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire, 3pm
Middlesex vs Worcestershire, Merchant Taylors' School, 3pm
Saturday, September 6
Semi-final 1, TBC
Semi-final 2, TBC
Sunday, September 14
Final, Worcester
England Women's One Day Cup 2025 League 2: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
All the games will be available for live-streaming on the home country's YouTube channel.
England Women's One Day Cup 2025 League 2: Full Squads
Derbyshire
Adrianna Darlow (c), Natasha Allen, Maria Andrews, Francesca Clarke, Jessica Couser, Rhiannon Knowling Davies, Millie Gray, Pagan Hardwick, Sophia McCollum, Caitlin McDonald, Ellie Nightingale, Harriett Parkin, Megan Pittman, Ella Porter, Lara Shaw.
Northamptonshire
Gemma Marriott, Anisha Patel (c), Bella Howarth, Lenny Sims, Mabel Reid, Ella Phillips, Katherine Speed, Emily Carpenter, Amelia Kemp, Poppy Smart, Beth Ascott, May Drinkell, Bethan Robinson, Alicia Presland, May Drinkell.
Leicestershire
Rebecca Brooker (c), Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett, Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D'Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield.
Gloucestershire
Bea Willis, Izzy Patel, Emily Geach, Jess Hazell, Liv Daniels (c), Prarthana Reddy, Alice Bird, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Charlie Phillips, Katie Dolman, Alice Hill, and Charlotte Phillips.
Yorkshire
Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Erin Thomas, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Ami Campbell, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Ria Fackrell, Elicia Pollard, Claudie Cooper, Amelia Love, Rachel Slater.
Middlesex
Saskia Horley (c), Jenny Blofeld, Rachana Cambampaty, Hannah Davies, Anisha Dissenayake, Artemis Downer, Gayatri Gole, Georgia Irving, Olivia Kibler (wk), Layla Judge, Natasha Miles, Sonali Patel, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Lucy Porter, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul (wk), Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Katie Wolfe.
Kent
Megan Belt (c), Elsa Barnfather, Zeena Bilal, Tilly Callaghan, Molly Davis, Amy Gordon, Isabella James, Genevieve Jeer, Grace Poole, Sophie Singer, Coco Streets, Megan Sturge.
Sussex
Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Beth Harvey, Lucy Western, Indigo Gentry, Anna Buckle, Phoebe Wilkinson, Tia Joseph, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Lewis, Lottie Curling, Kali-Ann Doherty, Regina Suddahazai-Khan, Maya Champion, Faye Mullins, Alice Noakes, Hope Mullins.
Glamorgan
Daisy Jeanes, Bea Ellis, Isla Thomson, Bethan Gammon (c), Gemma Porter, Georgia Parfitt, Poppy Tulloch, Eve Jackson, Erin Vukusic, Poppy Walker, Nicole Reid, Sara Phillips, Katy Cobb, Lydia Clements.
Worcestershire
Chloe Hill, Jess Beach, Sophie Beech, Flora Bertwistle, Clare Boycott, Phoebe Brett, Emily Churms, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Ruby Davis, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Imogen Hill, Amy Maund, Charlotte Roberts, Samadhi Samarakoon.
