England Women's One Day Cup 2025 League 2: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The England Women's One Day Cup 2025 League 2 is set to be played from April 19 to September 14, across multiple venues in the country. The competition will see 10 teams participate, namely Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Sussex, Worcestershire and Yorkshire

The 50-over domestic women's competition is a successor to the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Notably, it is a Tier 2 competition, with Tier 1 containing eight other teams. Yorkshire and Glamorgan will get promoted to Tier 1 in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

10 teams are divided into two groups, North and South, with each of them playing eight group-stage matches against the four others in their respective group. The top two teams from each group will play the semifinal, followed by the final.

Here's how they are stacked up group-wise:

North Group: Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Yorkshire.

South Group: Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Middlesex, Sussex.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the premier women's One Day tournament of England.

England Women's One Day Cup 2025 League 2: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, April 19

Glamorgan vs Sussex, Sophia Gardens, 3pm

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire, Bristol, 3pm

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, Headingley, 3pm

Sunday, April 20

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, Leicester, 3pm

Middlesex vs Kent, Radlett, 3pm

Saturday, April 26

Kent vs Derbyshire, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 3pm

Sussex vs Yorkshire, Hove, 3pm

Sunday, April 27

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire, Geddington, 3pm

Glamorgan vs Middlesex, Newport, 3pm

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire, Uppingham School, 3pm

Saturday, May 3

Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire, Derby, 3pm

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, Bristol, 3pm

Kent vs Leicestershire, Canterbury, 3pm

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex, Northampton, 3pm

Worcestershire vs Sussex, Worcester, 3pm

Thursday, May 15

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, Duffield, 3pm

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Radlett, 3pm

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire, Northampton, 3pm

Sussex vs Kent, Hove, 3pm

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire, York, 3pm

Saturday, August 2

Derbyshire Falcons vs Northamptonshire, Derby, 3pm

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, Neath, 3pm

Sussex vs Gloucestershire, Hove, 3pm

Yorkshire vs Middlesex, Headingley, 3pm

Sunday, August 3

Worcestershire vs Kent, Worcester, 3pm

Saturday, August 9

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire, Bristol, 3pm

Kent vs Northamptonshire, Beckenham, 3pm

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Falcons, Merchants Taylors' School, 3pm

Sussex vs Leicestershire, Arundel. 3pm

Yorkshire vs Glamorgan, Weetwood, 3pm

Saturday, August 16

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire, Bristol, 3pm

Kent vs Glamorgan, Beckenham, 3pm

Leicestershire vs Middlesex, Leicester, 3pm

Sunday, August 17

Northamptonshire vs Sussex, Northampton, 3pm

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire Falcons, Wolverhampton, 3pm

Monday, August 25

Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire, Duffield, 3pm

Gloucestershire vs Kent, Bristol, 3pm

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire, Northampton, 3pm

Sussex vs Middlesex, Hove, 3pm

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan, Redditch, 3pm

Saturday, August 30

Derbyshire vs Sussex Sharks, Derby, 3pm

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire, Cardiff, 3pm

Kent vs Yorkshire, Canterbury, 3pm

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire, 3pm

Middlesex vs Worcestershire, Merchant Taylors' School, 3pm

Saturday, September 6

Semi-final 1, TBC

Semi-final 2, TBC

Sunday, September 14

Final, Worcester

England Women's One Day Cup 2025 League 2: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

All the games will be available for live-streaming on the home country's YouTube channel.

England Women's One Day Cup 2025 League 2: Full Squads

Derbyshire

Adrianna Darlow (c), Natasha Allen, Maria Andrews, Francesca Clarke, Jessica Couser, Rhiannon Knowling Davies, Millie Gray, Pagan Hardwick, Sophia McCollum, Caitlin McDonald, Ellie Nightingale, Harriett Parkin, Megan Pittman, Ella Porter, Lara Shaw.

Northamptonshire

Gemma Marriott, Anisha Patel (c), Bella Howarth, Lenny Sims, Mabel Reid, Ella Phillips, Katherine Speed, Emily Carpenter, Amelia Kemp, Poppy Smart, Beth Ascott, May Drinkell, Bethan Robinson, Alicia Presland, May Drinkell.

Leicestershire

Rebecca Brooker (c), Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett, Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D'Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield.

Gloucestershire

Bea Willis, Izzy Patel, Emily Geach, Jess Hazell, Liv Daniels (c), Prarthana Reddy, Alice Bird, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Charlie Phillips, Katie Dolman, Alice Hill, and Charlotte Phillips.

Yorkshire

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Erin Thomas, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Ami Campbell, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Ria Fackrell, Elicia Pollard, Claudie Cooper, Amelia Love, Rachel Slater.

Middlesex

Saskia Horley (c), Jenny Blofeld, Rachana Cambampaty, Hannah Davies, Anisha Dissenayake, Artemis Downer, Gayatri Gole, Georgia Irving, Olivia Kibler (wk), Layla Judge, Natasha Miles, Sonali Patel, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Lucy Porter, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul (wk), Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Katie Wolfe.

Kent

Megan Belt (c), Elsa Barnfather, Zeena Bilal, Tilly Callaghan, Molly Davis, Amy Gordon, Isabella James, Genevieve Jeer, Grace Poole, Sophie Singer, Coco Streets, Megan Sturge.

Sussex

Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Beth Harvey, Lucy Western, Indigo Gentry, Anna Buckle, Phoebe Wilkinson, Tia Joseph, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Lewis, Lottie Curling, Kali-Ann Doherty, Regina Suddahazai-Khan, Maya Champion, Faye Mullins, Alice Noakes, Hope Mullins.

Glamorgan

Daisy Jeanes, Bea Ellis, Isla Thomson, Bethan Gammon (c), Gemma Porter, Georgia Parfitt, Poppy Tulloch, Eve Jackson, Erin Vukusic, Poppy Walker, Nicole Reid, Sara Phillips, Katy Cobb, Lydia Clements.

Worcestershire

Chloe Hill, Jess Beach, Sophie Beech, Flora Bertwistle, Clare Boycott, Phoebe Brett, Emily Churms, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Ruby Davis, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Imogen Hill, Amy Maund, Charlotte Roberts, Samadhi Samarakoon.

