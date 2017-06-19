England's five new T20 recruits: All you need to know

England take on South Africa in a three match T20 series with a young looking side.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2017, 14:59 IST

A young England T20 team take on South Africa in a three-match T20 series starting June 21

Dubbed as favourites of the tournament, England played true to their tag in the league stages of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 before wilting away against eventual champions, Pakistan, in the semi-finals. An aggressive brand of cricket, some fearless cricketers and a team on the rise – the Three Lions have come leaps and bounds ever since their debacle in the 2015 World Cup.

That their senior players needed some time off and the World T20 being a long way off must have promoted the England management to bring in five new players for the T20s against South Africa that precedes a high-profile Test series.

The England selector said as much when announcing the squad.

"The T20 series against South Africa presents us with an opportunity to incorporate several players who have come through the talent pathway into the senior group," James Whitaker, England's national selector, said as revealed by ESPNCricinfo. "The squad has an exciting blend of youth and experience and we are looking forward to a competitive series against strong opposition."

Here is all you need to know about the five new T20 names in the England squad.

#5 Craig Overton

Much is expected of Craig Overton and his twin brother Jamie Overton

The highly truculent Somerset seamer, Craig Overton, has overcome a rather tumultuous period following a racial remark against a Pakistani batsman to book a place in England's T20 squad. The elder of the Overton twins, Craig is a handy all-rounder and is in line with England's current formula of picking bowlers who bat as well.

He enjoyed a terrific County Championship in 2016, with 34 wickets and over 400 runs to his name including a maiden hundred. He has been called up to the England squad before (ODIs against New Zealand) but hasn't represented them yet. His hostile spells in the County, however, haven't gone unnoticed by the selectors who clearly believe that despite numerous behavioural issues, he can be an asset for the England limited-overs side.