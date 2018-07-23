Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

English bus driver praises Indian cricket team's professionalism

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
1.47K   //    23 Jul 2018, 17:05 IST

As cricket teams spend a major chunk of the year away from home, touring around to ply their trade, venture away from friends and families, they find familiar faces in people outside of the field. A story has emerged out of England, where the Indian team is set to play a five-Test match series.

Indian Cricket Team Arrives At Kolkata

Since a lot of English cities are in proximity to each other, hence instead of air travel, as is the practice in the vast stretches of India or Australia, teams are often transported by road. The recurrence of it has led to the bus driver of the Indian cricket team, Jeff Goodwin has become a popular bloke amongst the players.

Speaking in an interview on bcci.tv, Goodwin revealed the amicable relationship he shares with the players. "I like the lads, there are all friendly. They are great to get on with but they are very disciplined. There is a changing way in cricket. In my times, it has changed so much.

"Australia will be drinking all the time after the game and staying inside the changing room till 2 am in the morning, but now, not as much,” he said. Well, as for Australia, it just might be a cheeky dig from the Brit at the rival country by passively referring to their departure from their winning ways of the old days.

For someone who has been driving around cricketers from all over the world ever since England last hosted a cricket world cup, in 1999, he gave the current Indian cricket team a major compliment. “This team, particularly India, have never known a cricket team as professional, come out after the game so fast. This team is the best one," he remarked. 

He also revealed how Suresh Raina once gave him his match shirt to auction off to garner money for his wife's illness-treatment and that gesture of humanity has never been forgotten by the grateful Goodwin.


He is not the only one in his family who has had a fair amount of brush with the cricketing fraternity, his son has been in the same field of work. Speaking of him, Jeff says, "My son was driving the teams. He drove India and Tendulkar used to sit there (besides the driver) and he used to say your daddy is a big star. By the end of the tour, my son became a big star as well."

Among other quips revealed, one was how once Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann randomly nicknamed him "Popeye" and the name caught on ever since.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
Teams who had successful test tours to England.
RELATED STORY
Ranking the current Indian batsmen by their test average...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England's guide to digest Kul-Cha: A tale of turning tables
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
5 players with a big chance to prove themselves in Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Best possible Indian Playing XI at...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for England in the...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian Players who can ensure an Indian Test Series...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us