Epic Group All Stars 50-over Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Kowloon Lions will lock horns with Hong Kong Islanders in three ODI games at the Epic Group All Stars 50-over Series 2021. The team that wins the highest number of matches will be crowned the Epic Group All Stars 50-over Series winner.

While Aizaz Khan will lead Kowloon Lions, Jamie Atkinson will captain Hong Kong Islanders.

All three matches are set to be played at Kowloon, with the first game scheduled for March 30th. It will be followed by two more matches in the first week of April.

Ahead of the Epic Group All Stars 50-over Series, Cricket Hong Kong General Manager for High Performance Mark Farmer said:

“We’re incredibly excited to launch the All Stars Series. With the absence of international cricket, the All Stars Series is going to provide an exciting and competitive platform for Hong Kong’s best cricketers to showcase their skills, both domestically and around the world.”

Epic Group All Stars 50-over Series 2021: Match timings & schedule

Tuesday, 30th March

Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions at 7:00 AM (1st ODI)

Thursday, 1st April

Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions at 7:00 AM (2nd ODI)

Saturday, 3rd April

Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions at 7:00 AM (3rd ODI)

(All times in Indian Standard Time)

Epic Group All Stars 50-over Series 2021: Live-streaming details

Fans can catch live action of Epic Group All Stars 50-over Series on Hong Kong Cricket's official Youtube channel. Fancode will stream all matches for cricket lovers in India.

Epic Group All Stars 50-over Series: Squads

Kowloon Lions: Aizaz Khan (*), Zeeshan Ali (+), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis

Hong Kong Islanders: Jamie Atkinson (*) (+), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan