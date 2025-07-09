Euro T20 Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Poland is scheduled to host the Euro T20 Cup 2025 between Thursday, July 10, and Sunday, July 13. Five teams - Iceland, Lithuania, Ukraine, Latvia, and hosts Poland - will take part in the four-day event.
Each team is slated to face each other once in a round-robin format. With no final or other knockout fixtures in place, the team with the highest number of wins or points at the end will be declared the winner of the series.
Organised by the Polish Cricket Federation, each of the five competing teams is currently a non-member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Hosts Poland will start as defending champions, having won the previous edition last year by winning a tri-series involving Latvia and Montenegro. Teams like Latvia and Lithuania took part in the Baltic Cup T20 2024 in August. Hosts Estonia and the MCC served as the remaining two sides of the four-team tournament.
On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the Euro T20 Cup 2025:
Euro T20 Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Thursday, July 10
Match 1 - Iceland vs Lithuania, 12:00 PM IST
Match 2 - Poland vs Ukraine, 3:30 PM IST
Friday, July 11
Match 3 - Ukraine vs Lithuania, 12:00 PM IST
Match 4 - Latvia vs Iceland, 3:30 PM IST
Saturday, July 12
Match 5 - Poland vs Latvia, 12:30 PM IST
Match 6 - Iceland vs Ukraine, 4:00 PM IST
Match 7 - Lithuania vs Poland, 7:30 PM IST
Sunday, July 13
Match 8 - Ukraine vs Latvia, 12:30 PM IST
Match 9 - Poland vs Iceland, 4:00 PM IST
Match 10 - Latvia vs Lithuania, 7:30 PM IST
Euro T20 Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
The Euro T20 Cup 2025 will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of CricHeroes.
Euro T20 Cup 2025: Full squads
Latvia
Abhijit, Adarsh Sharma, Dom, Goutham, Ishan Kashyap, Mir Nohan Ali, Ram, Rex Silvera, Sai Prudhvi S, Sourav Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Sundars Vaidesvarans, Urvish Patel, Vardhan Indolia, Vijay Thakur and Vishnu Reghu
Poland
Ajay Krishnan, Chandraprakash Rai, Charanjeet Mohan, Fahad Shakeel, Jobin Dominic, Khizar Ali Shah, Maaz Shaikh, Mohammad Owais, Parth Bhagavatprasad Patel, Rahul Sharma, Shoaib Ahmed, Tariq Kazmi, Tarun Daluja, Usman Butt and Yugkaran Singh Bling
Iceland
Dushan Bandara (c), Abhishek Chauhan, Akshay Jotin, Asif Ali Manwa, Bala Kamallakharan, Chamley Fernando, David Cook, Derick Deonarain, Jakob Robertson, Javed Khan, Lakmal Bandara, Lakshita Bimsara, Prabath Weerasooriya, Rahul Mohan, Senthil Mahalingham and Vaibhav Anandgaonkar
Lithuania
Abhijeet Bakshi, Affan Elahi Zaheer, Deekshith, Ganesh, Gopal Chitaure, Harishkumar Parasuraman, Jagadeesh Meduru, Parikshit Mahajan, Poorna Venkata Pradeep Amireddy, Renu, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Shaik Taufeeq Ahmed and Zahid Mushtaq
Ukraine
Abdul Vahab, Ajit Tarkar, Asir Qureshi, Borys Andriycuk, Duraiarun, Hardeep Singh, Ian Garner, John Nield, Jonathan Bending, Jonathan Campion, Kannathasan Thetchinamoorthy, Misha Zagursky, Muneeb Hussain, Stu Wilkinson and Timothy Glenton
