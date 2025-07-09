  • home icon
Euro T20 Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Published Jul 09, 2025 20:17 IST
Poland is scheduled to host the Euro T20 Cup 2025 between Thursday, July 10, and Sunday, July 13. Five teams - Iceland, Lithuania, Ukraine, Latvia, and hosts Poland - will take part in the four-day event.

Each team is slated to face each other once in a round-robin format. With no final or other knockout fixtures in place, the team with the highest number of wins or points at the end will be declared the winner of the series.

Organised by the Polish Cricket Federation, each of the five competing teams is currently a non-member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Hosts Poland will start as defending champions, having won the previous edition last year by winning a tri-series involving Latvia and Montenegro. Teams like Latvia and Lithuania took part in the Baltic Cup T20 2024 in August. Hosts Estonia and the MCC served as the remaining two sides of the four-team tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the Euro T20 Cup 2025:

Euro T20 Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, July 10

Match 1 - Iceland vs Lithuania, 12:00 PM IST

Match 2 - Poland vs Ukraine, 3:30 PM IST

Friday, July 11

Match 3 - Ukraine vs Lithuania, 12:00 PM IST

Match 4 - Latvia vs Iceland, 3:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 12

Match 5 - Poland vs Latvia, 12:30 PM IST

Match 6 - Iceland vs Ukraine, 4:00 PM IST

Match 7 - Lithuania vs Poland, 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, July 13

Match 8 - Ukraine vs Latvia, 12:30 PM IST

Match 9 - Poland vs Iceland, 4:00 PM IST

Match 10 - Latvia vs Lithuania, 7:30 PM IST

Euro T20 Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Euro T20 Cup 2025 will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of CricHeroes.

Euro T20 Cup 2025: Full squads

Latvia

Abhijit, Adarsh Sharma, Dom, Goutham, Ishan Kashyap, Mir Nohan Ali, Ram, Rex Silvera, Sai Prudhvi S, Sourav Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Sundars Vaidesvarans, Urvish Patel, Vardhan Indolia, Vijay Thakur and Vishnu Reghu

Poland

Ajay Krishnan, Chandraprakash Rai, Charanjeet Mohan, Fahad Shakeel, Jobin Dominic, Khizar Ali Shah, Maaz Shaikh, Mohammad Owais, Parth Bhagavatprasad Patel, Rahul Sharma, Shoaib Ahmed, Tariq Kazmi, Tarun Daluja, Usman Butt and Yugkaran Singh Bling

Iceland

Dushan Bandara (c), Abhishek Chauhan, Akshay Jotin, Asif Ali Manwa, Bala Kamallakharan, Chamley Fernando, David Cook, Derick Deonarain, Jakob Robertson, Javed Khan, Lakmal Bandara, Lakshita Bimsara, Prabath Weerasooriya, Rahul Mohan, Senthil Mahalingham and Vaibhav Anandgaonkar

Lithuania

Abhijeet Bakshi, Affan Elahi Zaheer, Deekshith, Ganesh, Gopal Chitaure, Harishkumar Parasuraman, Jagadeesh Meduru, Parikshit Mahajan, Poorna Venkata Pradeep Amireddy, Renu, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Shaik Taufeeq Ahmed and Zahid Mushtaq

Ukraine

Abdul Vahab, Ajit Tarkar, Asir Qureshi, Borys Andriycuk, Duraiarun, Hardeep Singh, Ian Garner, John Nield, Jonathan Bending, Jonathan Campion, Kannathasan Thetchinamoorthy, Misha Zagursky, Muneeb Hussain, Stu Wilkinson and Timothy Glenton

Edited by Aditya Singh
