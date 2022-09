European Cricket Championship 2022, Group B: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After Spain moved to the Championship Week from Group A, it’s time for Group B action in the European Cricket Championship 2022. A total of five teams will participate in this group.

Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, Finland and Netherlands XI are the teams vying for top spot in Group B. The winner of the group will move to the Championship week alongside Spain from Group A.

European Cricket Championship 2022, Group B: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, September 19

Denmark vs Sweden, 3:00 pm.

Hungary vs Finland, 5:00 pm.

Sweden vs Netherlands XI, 7:00 pm.

Denmark vs Finland, 9:00 pm.

Netherlands XI vs Hungary, 11:00 pm.

Tuesday, September 20

Finland vs Hungary, 3:00 pm.

Netherlands XI vs Denmark, 5:00 pm.

Sweden vs Finland, 7:00 pm.

Denmark vs Hungary, 9:00 pm.

Netherlands XI vs Sweden, 11:00 pm.

Wednesday, September 21

Denmark vs Netherlands XI, 3:00 pm.

Finland vs Sweden, 5:00 pm.

Hungary vs Denmark, 7:00 pm.

Netherlands XI vs Finland, 9:00 pm.

Sweden vs Hungary, 11:00 pm.

Thursday, September 22

Hungary vs Netherlands XI, 3:00 pm.

Finland vs Denmark, 5:00 pm.

Hungary vs Sweden, 7:00 pm.

Finland vs Netherlands XI, 9:00 pm.

Sweden vs Denmark, 11:00 pm.

Friday, September 23

Qualifier 1, 3:00 pm.

Eliminator, 5:00 pm.

Qualifier 2, 8:00 pm.

Final, 11:00 pm.

European Cricket Championship 2022, Group B: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

European Cricket Championship 2022, Group B: Squads

Netherlands XI

Arnav Jain, Aryan Dutt, Asad Zulfiqar, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Olivier Elenbaas, Philippe Boissevain, Ratha Alphonse, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Vivian Kingma.

Denmark

Abdullah Mahmood, Adam Leigh, Altamish Durrani, Anique Uddin, Eshan Karimi, Lucky Malik, Magnus Kristensen, Musa Mahmood, Raizul Sawmy, Saran Aslam, Shakeel Zeb, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Taranjit Bharaj.

Sweden

Abu Zar, Azam Khalil, Debarchan Dash, Faruk Ahmed, Humayun Jyoti, Imal Zuwak, Lemar Momand, Nusratullah Sultan, Prashant Shukla, Sandeep Mallidi, Shahzeb Choudhry, Share Ali, Umar Nawaz, Zabi Zahid, Zabiullah Zadran, Zain Muzaffar, Zaker Taqawi.

Hungary

Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhitesh Prashar, Asanka Weligamage, Harsh Mandhyan, Kalum Nandika, Khaibar Deldar, Leus du Plooy, Maaz Bhaiji, Mark Des Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Stan Ahuja, Vinoth Ravindran, Ximus du Plooy, Zahir Safi, Zeeshan Kukikhel.

Finland

Adnan Ahmad, Amjad Sher, Areeb Quadir, Atif Rasheed, Belayet Khan, Jonathan Scamans, Mahesh Tambe, Matthew Jenkinson, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Muhammad Imran, Nathan Collins, Parveen Kumar, Peter Gallagher, Raaz Mohammad, Ziaur Rehman.

