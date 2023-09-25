European Cricket Championship 2023, Group A: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Championship (ECC) is all set for its third edition starting on Monday, September 25. The Netherlands will enter this season as the defending champions while England XI won the 2021 season. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, will host the competition.

In Group A, there are a total of five teams namely Czechia, France, Greece, the Isle of Man, and Spain. Each team will play a total of six games in the group stage with the top three teams making it to the playoffs.

The grand finale of Group A will take place on Thursday, September 28. Winners of all six groups will make it to the championship week, which will start on October 16.

European Cricket Championship, 2023, Group A: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 25, 3:00 pm - Spain vs France

Match 2: September 25, 5:30 pm - Isle of Man vs Czhecia

Match 3: September 25, 7:30 pm - Greece vs Spain

Match 4: September 25, 10:00 pm - Czechia vs France

Match 5: September 26, 12:00 am - Isle of Man vs Greece

Match 6: September 26, 3:00 pm - Greece vs France

Match 7: September 26, 5:30 pm - Spain vs Isle of Man

Match 8: September 26, 7:30 pm - Spain vs France

Match 9: September 26, 10:00 pm - Spain vs France

Match 10: September 27, 12:00 am - Spain vs France

Eliminator: September 27, 3:00 pm

Qualifier 1 September 27, 5:30 pm

Qualifier 2: September 27, 8:30 pm

Final: September 28, 12:00 am

European Cricket Championship 2023, Group A: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The European Cricket Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app. However, no live telecast of the competition will be available on any TV channel in India.

European Cricket Championship 2023, Group A: Full Squads

Spain

Adam Alger, Ameer Hamzah, Awais Ahmed, Babar Khan, Daniel Doyle, Calle Hamza, Saleem Dar, Hassan Ali, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan, Ravi Panchal, Robiul Khan, Yasir Ali

France

Dawood Ahmadzai, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Kamran Ahmadzai, Lingeswaran Canessane, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Umar Bashir, William Singh, Zada Sher, Zain Ahmad

Isle of Man

Carl Hartmann, Chris Langford, Christian Webster, Fraser Clarke, George Burrows, JJ Griffin, Jamie Brown, Joe Burrows, Kieran Cawte, Nathan Knights, Ollie Webster, Sam Barnett, Spencer Clarke

Czechia

Arun Ashokan, Divyendra Singh, Kushal Mendon, Neeraj Tyagi, Riaz Afridi, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Sameera Maduranga, Satyajit Sengupta, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Vyshakh Jagannivasan

Greece

Alexis Souvlakis, Ali Muaaz, Amarpreet Singh, Mehmi Amin, Qasir Andreas, Gasteratos Aslam, Mohammad Asrar, Ahmed Christodoulos, Bogdanos Christos, Molinaris Georgios, Galanis Georgios, Stogiannos Muhammad, Gull Nawaz, Sinan Khan, Thomas Zotos