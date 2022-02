European Cricket League 2022, Group A: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket League is all set to start on February 7, Monday, with Group A action. All matches of the tournament will be played at Cartama Oval, Cartama, in Spain.

The tournament will have five groups, with each comprising six teams. Tunbridge Wells, Svanholm, Austrian Tigers, Star CC, Helsinki Titans and Dreux are the participating teams in Group A.

The top three sides of the group will make it to the playoffs, with the winner to be decided in the grand finale. The champion of Group A will make it to Championship week, where it will be joined by other group winners.

European Cricket League 2022, Group A: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

February 7, Monday

Tunbridge Wells vs Svanholm, 1:30 PM

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Star CC, 3:30 PM

Tunbridge Wells vs Helsinki Titans, 5:30 PM

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Dreux, 7:30 PM

Star CC vs Helsinki Titans, 9:30 PM

February 8, Tuesday

Svanholm vs Dreux, 1:30 PM

Star CC vs Tunbridge Wells, 3:30 PM

Svanholm vs Austrian Cricket Tigers, 5:30 PM

Helsinki Titans vs Dreux, 7:30 PM

Tunbridge Wells vs Austrian Cricket Tigers, 9:30 PM

February 9, Wednesday

Star CC vs Dreux, 1:30 PM

Svanholm vs Helsinki Titans, 3:30 PM

Tunbridge Wells vs Dreux, 5:30 PM

Svanholm vs Star CC, 7:30 PM

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Helsinki Titans, 9:30 PM

February 10, Thursday

Playoff 1, 1:30 PM

Eliminator 1, 3:30 PM

Playoff 2, 5:30 PM

Eliminator 2, 7:30 PM

Playoff 3, 9:30 PM

February 11, Friday

Qualifier 1, 1:30 PM

Eliminator 3, 3:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 6:30 PM

Final, 9:30 PM

European Cricket League 2022, Group A: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

European Cricket League 2022, Group A: Squads

Austrian Cricket Tigers

Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Imran Asif, Balwinder Singh, Azhar Mehmood, Adeel Tariq, Sikandar Iqbal, Ahmad Chaudhry, Sahel Zadran, Ahsan Yousuf

Dreux

Wahid Abdul, Afridi Yaseen, Ahmad Nabi, Muhammad Bhatti, Mohammad Shahzeb, Niaz Hamza, Zahir Ammar,Alexander Harkook, Mohammad Nisar, Ahmadzai Kamran, Mohammad Chowdhury, Umar Khan, Mohammad Wahab-Khan

Helsinki Titans

Aniketh Pusthay, Akhil Arjunan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Faheem Nellancheri, Abbas Butt, Khalid Mangal, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Zahidullah Kamal, Zahoor Khan, Zakiullah Kamal, Syed Adnan, Jagmeet Singh

Star CC

Roshan Vishwanath, Advyth Manepalli, Ansh Trivedi, Jatin Madan, Shiv Karan, Rutvij Thumar, Ranjith Maniarasan, Rahul Shah, Vijay Desai, Murali Ravichandran, Farhad Chinigar, Harpal Virdee, Shiva Balasubramanian

Svanholm

Zishan Shah, Abdul Hashmi, Mads Henriksen, Atta Ullah, Saud Munir, Zeeshan Khan, Toqeer Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Abdullah Mahmood, Musa Mahmood, Asad Shah, Said Alam, Moeez Raza

Tunbridge Wells

David Smith, Christian Davis, Chris Williams, Marcus O'Riordan, Bailey Wightman, Ian McLean, Joe McCaffrey, Liam Buttery, Viraj Bhatia, Jonny Shepherdson, Alex Williams, Michael Waller, Mark Mclean, Matt Barker, Hugo Williams

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee