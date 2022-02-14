European Cricket League 2022, Group B: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

With the successful completion of Group A, the European Cricket League is all set to move towards Group B. The format for this group also remains the same and the winner of Group B will move directly to the championship week.

Brigade, Griffins, Bjorvika, Royal Tigers, Zagreb Sokol and Indo-Bulgarian are the five participating teams in this group. The first match of the group starts between Brigade and Griffins on February 14 and the grand finale will take place on February 18.

All the Group B matches will take place at Cartama Oval, Cartama. Champions from all five groups will take on each other in Championship week to finalize the actual winner of the whole league.

European Cricket League 2022, Group B: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

February 14, Monday

Brigade vs Griffins, 1:30 PM

Bjorvika vs Royal Tigers, 3:30 PM

Brigade vs Indo-Bulgarian, 5:30 PM

Bjorvika vs Zagreb Sokol, 7:30 PM

Royal Tigers vs Indo-Bulgarian, 9:30 PM

February 15, Tuesday

Griffins vs Zagreb Sokol, 1:30 PM

Royal Tigers vs Brigade, 3:30 PM

Griffins vs Bjorvika, 5:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian vs Zagreb Sokol, 7:30 PM

Brigade vs Bjorvika, 9:30 PM

February 16, Wednesday

Royal Tigers vs Zagreb Sokol, 1:30 PM

Griffins vs Indo-Bulgarian, 3:30 PM

Brigade vs Zagreb Sokol, 5:30 PM

Griffins vs Royal Tigers, 7:30 PM

Bjorvika vs Indo-Bulgarian, 9:30 PM

February 17, Thursday

Playoff 1, 1:30 PM

Eliminator 1, 3:30 PM

Playoff 2, 5:30 PM

Eliminator 2, 7:30 PM

Playoff 3, 9:30 PM

February 18, Friday

Qualifier 1, 1:30 PM

Eliminator 3, 3:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 6:30 PM

Final, 9:30 PM

European Cricket League 2022, Group B: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

European Cricket League 2022, Group B: Squads

Brigade

Andrew Britton, Graeme McCarter, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr, Ryan MacBeth, Adam McDaid, David Murdock, Ewan Wilson, Oisín Reynolds, Ryan Barr, Nick Gary, Simon Olphert, Jack Hall

Griffins

Luke Le Tissier, David Hooper, Jason Martin, Luke Bichard, Jordon Martel, Rob Thomson, Damian Wallen, Adam Wakeford, Ben Fitchet, Daniel Le Messurier, Dane Mullen, Adam Martel, Glenn Le Tissier

Bjorvika

Usman Arif, Muhammad Afzaal, Qamar Ejaz, Sufyan Saleem, Waheed Anjum, Khurram Shahzad, Farkh Rasool, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Imran, Ayaz Bhatti, Usman Haider, Zahid Ashraf, Ihsan Ullah

Royal Tigers

Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Sufiyan Mohammed, Zahir Safi, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Akramullah Malikzada, Marc Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Venkata Narashiman, Emad Khan, Shubham Dhari, Anuj Khanna

Indo Bulgarian

Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh, Sid Kulkarni, Rohit Singh, Lovesh Sharma, Rohan Patel, Rohit Dhiman, Suraj Negi, Chris Webster, Jamie Batten, Deepak Duhan

Zagreb Sokol

Also Read Article Continues below

Sohail Ahmad, Ullah Ahammad, MD Shaikat, Arpit Shukla, Nils Gornall, Viraj Bhammar, Wasal Kamal, Aman Maheshwari, Suresh Shanmugam, Dan Lazarides, David Skinner, Ornob Masum, Mark Davies, Sam Houghton, Jared Newton.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar