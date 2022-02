European Cricket League 2022, Group C: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Following the conclusion of Group B, Group C action in the European Cricket League is all set to start on February 21, Monday. Tunbridge Wells from Group A and Brigade from Group B have made it to the Championship week after winning their respective group finals.

Zeytinburnu Zafer, Prague CC Kings, Olten, Brescia CC, Cluj and Carlton are the six participating teams in Group C. Each team will play a total of five matches, with the top sides progressing to the playoffs.

Cartama Oval in Cartama will host all matches of Group C. Prague CC Kings are one of the teams with good experience in the European cricket circuit. They will enter the tournament as the strong favorites.

European Cricket League 2022, Group C: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

February 21, Monday

Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Prague CC Kings, 1:30 PM

Cluj vs Brescia CC, 3:30 PM

Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Olten, 5:30 PM

Cluj vs Carlton, 7:30 PM

Brescia CC vs Olten, 9:30 PM

February 22, Tuesday

Prague CC Kings vs Carlton, 1:30 PM

Brescia CC vs Zeytinburnu Zafer, 3:30 PM

Prague CC Kings vs Cluj, 5:30 PM

Olten vs Carlton, 7:30 PM

Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Cluj, 9:30 PM

February 23, Wednesday

Brescia CC vs Carlton, 1:30 PM

Prague CC Kings vs Olten, 3:30 PM

Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Carlton, 5:30 PM

Prague CC Kings vs Brescia CC, 7:30 PM

Cluj vs Olten, 9:30 PM

February 24, Thursday

Playoff 1, 1:30 PM

Eliminator 1, 3:30 PM

Playoff 2, 5:30 PM

Eliminator 2, 7:30 PM

Playoff 3, 9:30 PM

February 25, Friday

Qualifier 1, 1:30 PM

Eliminator 3, 3:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 6:30 PM

Final, 9:30 PM

European Cricket League 2022, Group C: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

European Cricket League 2022, Group C: Squads

Zeytinburnu Zafer

Ishak Elec, Mecit Zargar, Mehmet Onur Sert, Tunahan Turan, Cagri Bayraktar, Ibrahim Turkmenoglu, Mohammad Ozturk, Muhammet Elec, Romeo Nath, Besir Sammy, Ahmet Elec, Ahmad Elech, Rashid Mullahzada, Murad Eka, Abdullah Lodhi, Yuksel Hukumdar, Gokhan Alta, Saleem Zargar, Shamsullah Ehsan

Prague CC Kings

Hilal Ahmad, Kushal Mendon, Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sudita Udugalage, Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Naveen Padmaraju, Joseph Johnson, Keyur Mehta, Ali Goraya, Smit Patel, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jahangir Wani

Cluj

Sukhkaran Sahi, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Arun Kumar, Taranjeet Singh, Gaurav Mishra, Rajendra Pisal, Abdul Asif, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devre, Ravindra Athapaththu, Aftab Kayani, Marian Gherasim, Anand Rajshekara, Umair Ahmad Safi, Manmeet Koli

Brescia CC

Ahmadullah Safi, Bashar Khan, Shadnan Khan, Qalab Sajjad, Yasir Dullu, Babar Hussain, Javed Muhammad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Ahsan Akbar

Olten

Ali Nayyer, Shahid Waridu, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Yasotharan Thirunavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Rizwan Izzadeen, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sheeraz Sufiyan, Alestin Johnmary, Logesh Augustin, Robert Britto, Roshan Karunamoorthy

Carlton

Hugo Southwell, Adeel Raza, Angus Beattie, Fraser Burnett, Harry Simpson, Arun Pillai, Shivam Gupta, Shujaa Khan, Umair Mohammed, Ali Shah, Murray Whitaker

