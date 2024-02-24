European Cricket League 2024 Group A: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

European Cricket is all set to move to Southern Spain for the fourth edition of European Cricket League, starting on Monday, February 26, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

A total of 35 teams are participating in the campaign with all teams divided into seven different groups of five teams each. Group A will have Jinnah Brescia, Skanderborg, Heritage CC, Cobra CC, and Zagreb Assassins.

Dreux from France will enter the competition as defending champions after they defeated Hornchurch from England by 62 runs in the ECL 2023 grand finale.

Earlier in EC 2019, VOC Rotterdam from the Netherlands won the inaugural ECL season while Pak I Care Badalona from Spain was the title winner in the ECL 2022 season.

Each team will play the other four sides once in a single round-robin format with the winner declared in the grand finale of Group A scheduled for February 29, Thursday. The winning sides of all seven groups will later move to Championship Week, starting on March 18.

The one-month-long tournament will be full of action with Championship Week’s grand finale scheduled on March 23, Saturday.

European Cricket League 2024 Group A: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

February 26, Monday

Match 1 - Jinnah Brescia vs Skanderborg, 3:30 PM

Match 2 - Heritage CC vs Cobra CC, 5:30 PM

Match 3 - Zagreb Assassins vs Jinnah Brescia, 8:00 PM

Match 4 - Cobra CC vs Skanderborg, 10:00 PM

February 27, Tuesday

Match 5 - Heritage CC vs Zagreb Assassins, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - Zagreb Assassins vs Skanderborg, 3:30 PM

Match 7 - Jinnah Brescia vs Heritage CC, 5:30 PM

Match 8 - Cobra CC vs Zagreb Assassins, 8:00 PM

Match 9 - Heritage CC vs Skanderborg, 10:00 PM

February 28, Wednesday

Match 10 - Jinnah Brescia vs Cobra CC, 12:00 AM

Eliminator, 3:30 PM

Qualifier 1, 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 8:30 PM

February 29, Thursday

Final, 12:00 AM

European Cricket League 2024 Group A: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the European Cricket League 2024. However, there is no live telecast of the campaign for fans in India.

European Cricket League 2024 Group A: Full Squads

Jinnah Brescia

Bilal Khan, Hassan Ahmad, Humza Ishtiaq, Janaka Wass, Jaspinder Singh, Mirza Umair, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Nisar Ahmed, Rukhsar Ahmed, Shahbaz Masood, Sharukh Nawaz, and Waseem Ahmad.

Skanderborg

Adeel Amjad, Aftab Ahmed, Anders Bulow, Aqeel Amjad, Christian Peck, Joraij Habib, Kamran Mahmood, Michael Pedersen, Nicolaj Damgaard, Omar Hayat, Rizwan Mahmood, Shaban Mahmood, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, and Taranjit Bharaj.

Heritage CC

Amit Dhingra, Amit Halbhavi, Ankush Nanda, Anoop Orsu, Gaurav Singh, Girish Venkateswaran, Hari Chockalingam, Raju Akulwar, Rupesh Bingu, Srinath Subramanian, Timothy Barker, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, and Vivek Dixit.

Cobra CC

Amal Jacob, Amit Nain, Arun Venkatarajan, Ashutosh Mathur, Edwin Joy, Hafeez Ullah, Harshit Sharma, Mohammad Siddiqui, Muhammad Burhan, Muhammad Soban, Sanjay Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sheikh Rasik, Usama Muhammad, and Vishnu Vasudev.

Zagreb Assassins

Abhishek Awasthi, Alen Magdalenic, Amal Krishna, Arun Sathian, Hariprasad Satheedevi, Jared Newton, Jawahar Danikula, Naseem Khan, Nigel Vincent, Petar Bosnjak, Rashid Hashmi, Sushant Rana, Vedran Zanko, and Yogesh Belage.

