European Cricket League 2024 Group B: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Group B matches in the European Cricket League 2024 start on Thursday, February 29, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. A total of 10 league-stage games are scheduled for the league phase of the tournament.

The league phase will be followed by an eliminator, first qualifier, second qualifier, and final. The final of the tournament will take place on Sunday, March 3. All 14 matches will take place at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. A total of five teams are placed in Group B of the tournament and they are: Hornchurch, Huddinge, Mechelen Eagles, Prague CC, and Wimbledon.

Hornchurch from England were the finalists of the last season after losing to Dreux by 62 runs. They failed to chase the target of 132 runs. Huddinge will be making their debut in the European Cricket League. They won the ECS Qualification tournament in Sweden.

Mechelen Eagles are from Belgium and will be making their debut in the ECL against Hornchurch on Thursday. Prague CC are four-time ECS champion and are from the Czech Republic.

Wimbledon Cricket Club will be representing England in the tournament along with Hornchurch. Both teams are part of the lower-level ECB Premier League.

European Cricket League 2024 Group B: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, February 29

Match 1 - Hornchurch vs Mechelen Eagles, 03:30 PM

Match 2 - Huddinge vs Wimbledon, 05:30 PM

Match 3 - Prague CC vs Hornchurch, 08:00 PM

Match 4 - Wimbledon vs Mechelen Eagles, 10:00 PM

Friday, March 1

Match 5 - Huddinge vs Prague CC, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - Prague CC vs Mechelen Eagles, 03:30 PM

Match 7 - Hornchurch vs Huddinge, 05:30 PM

Match 8 - Wimbledon vs Prague CC, 08:00 PM

Match 9 - Huddinge vs Mechelen Eagles, 10:00 PM

Saturday, March 2

Match 10 - Hornchurch vs Wimbledon, 12:00 AM

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 03:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 05:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 08:30 PM

Sunday, March 3

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

European Cricket League 2024 Group B: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

European Cricket League 2024 Group B: Full Squads

Hornchurch

Chris Sains, Adeel Malik, Gavin Griffiths, George Hankins, Marc Whitlock, Paul Murray (wk), Luke Edwards, Ted Coney (wk), Harry Hankins, Billy Gordon, Jalpesh Vijay, George Clark, Mohammad Irfan, Arthur George, and Lesbourne Edwards

Mechelen Eagles

Khurram Cheema, Muhammad Ismail, Deen Islam, Miakhel Yar, Abdulrahimzai Idrees, Abdul Rahim, Kamran Zazai (wk), Khogyani Shakerullah, Shinwari Mujeeb, Jahanzeb Gul (wk), Hedayatullah Sherzad, Vivek Mohanakumar, and Arafat Afghan.

Huddinge

Naser Baluch, Share Ali (wk), Samiullah Rahmani, Omran Zazai, Rashid Khan, Saeed Ahmed, Tariq Zuwak, Farhad Momand, Hameed Zuwak, Imal Zuwak (wk), Nasir Iqbal, Yaseen Khan, Muhammad Zafar, Naveed Ahmed, and Rohullah Safi.

Wimbledon

Alastair Fraser, Jonathon Webb, Oliver Pike, Tim Lloyd, Brandon Tattam, Charlie Whipple, Hamish Merriman, Jack Palser, James Weir (wk), Jonathan Speller, Matthew Benning, Richie Lamb, Sam Baldwin, and Joe Baldwin.

Prague CC

Arun Ashokan, Sharan Ramakrishnan (wk), Naveen Padmaraju, Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Sabawoon Davizi, Kushal Mendon, Ritik Tomar, Aakash Parmar, Naeem Lala, Aditya Khatiwala (wk), Zeeshan Azeem, and Ravikumar Solanki.

