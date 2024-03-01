European Cricket League 2024 Group C: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Group C matches of the European Cricket League 2024 starts on Sunday, March 3. A total of 10 group-stage matches will be played in the tournament followed by an eliminator, two qualifiers, and a final. The final of Group C will be played on Wednesday, March 6.

The winner of the final of the group will qualify to play in the Championship Week stage. A total of five teams are a part of Group C and they are: Afyonkarahisar SHS, CC Akademik - Sofia, Gamblers SC, Old Victorians, and Olten.

Afyonkarahisar SHS are a team from Turkiye. They are the third team from the country to qualify for the European Cricket League so far. They will be making their ECL debut on Sunday, March 3, against Olten CC.

Olten CC are a team from Switzerland and have qualified for the ECL after winning the European Cricket Series Switzerland. They defeated Zurich Nomads CC in the final of the tournament by five wickets after chasing down the target of 154 runs.

Old Victorians are a team from Jersey and will play in an international league for the first time. They will look to draw inspiration from Farmers CC, who qualified for the last season of the ECL from Jersey.

Gamblers SC are a team from Portugal and last played in the European Cricket T10 Portugal in 2023. They lost the final of the tournament against Malo by 31 runs.

CC Akademik - Sofia will be making their debut in the European Cricket League and are a team for Bulgaria.

European Cricket League 2024 Group C: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 3

Match 1 - Old Victorians vs Gamblers SC, 03:30 PM

Match 2 - Olten vs Afyonkarahisar SHS, 05:30 PM

Match 3 - CC Akademik - Sofia vs Old Victorians, 08:00 PM

Match 4 - Afyonkarahisar SHS vs Gamblers SC, 10:00 PM

Monday, March 4

Match 5 - Olten vs CC Akademik - Sofia, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - CC Akademik - Sofia vs Gamblers SC, 03:30 PM

Match 7 - Old Victorians vs Olten, 05:30 PM

Match 8 - Afyonkarahisar SHS vs CC Akademik - Sofia, 08:00 PM

Match 9 - Olten vs Gamblers SC, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, March 5

Match 10 - Old Victorians vs Afyonkarahisar SHS, 12:00 AM

Eliminator - TBA vs TBA, 03:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBA vs TBA, 05:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBA vs TBA, 08:30 PM

Wednesday, March 6

Final - TBA vs TBA, 12:00 AM

European Cricket League 2024 Group C: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

European Cricket League 2024 Group C: Full Squads

Afyonkarahisar SHS

Gokhan Alta, Zafer Durmaz, Murat Yilmaz, Ahmet Duymus, Ahmet Cosgun, Ali Ozdemir, Anil Donmez, Kadircan Orhan (wk), Kursad Dalyan, Mehmet Cinar, Mertcan Filiz (wk), Muhammad Celiktas, Salih Eliz

CC Akademik - Sofia

Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Ivaylo Katzarski, Delrick Vinu, Kevin D'Souza, Saim Hussain (wk), Apoorv Mishra, Ali Rasool, Manan Bashir, Zeerak Chughtai, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Isa Zaroo, Zaid Soulat (wk)

Gamblers SC

Junaid Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Shayaddur Rahman, Amandeep Khokhar, Jai Parkash, Nitin Kamboj, Ankush Kumar, Vikash Sikhri, Danial Asghar, Kamal Sharma, Mayank Darji, Simranjeet Singh, Karanbir Singh, Sachin

Old Victorians

Jonty Jenner, Luke Gallichan, Elliot Corbel (wk), James Duckett (c), Edward Giles, Scott Simpson, Charlie Brennan, Jamie Watling, Louis Kelly, Theo Pullman, Jack Stevens, Matthew Webb, Rob Duckett, Grant Donaldson

Olten

Shahid Waridu, Yasotharan Thirunavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Pratheeparaj Varothayan, Diyon Johnson, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Jamal Stanikzai, Raihan Stanikzai, Naim Stanikzai (wk), Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Ali Usman, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Roshan Karunamoorthy, Nuwan Batangala, Janushan Makajana

