European Cricket League 2024 Group D: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Group D fixtures of the European Cricket League 2024 starts on Wednesday, March 6. A total of 10 league-stage matches will take place followed by an Eliminator, two Qualifiers, and a final. All 14 matches will take place at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

The five teams that are a part of Group D are Byron, Dreux, Empire CC, Ljubljana, and Paris Université Club. The winner of the final match of Group D will qualify for the Championship Week stage. Jinnah Brescia and Hornchurch have already qualified for the Championship Week from Group A and B, respectively.

Byron are a team from Greece and played in the last edition of the tournament as well. They failed to qualify for the Championship Week after losing the final of the Group A against Hornchurch.

Dreux are the defending champions. The French team defeated Hornchurch in the final by 62 runs after posting a total of 131 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Empire CC is a team from Finland. They defeated Greater Helsinki Markhors in the final of the Finnish Premier League 2023 by 63 runs.

Ljubljana last featured in the ECS Croatia 2023 and went on to feature in the final. They were supposed to face Zagreb Assassins in the final of the tournament but it was abandoned. Ljubljana finished in second place in the points tally with 10 wins in 15 matches.

Paris Université Club have qualified for the European Cricket League for the first time and will make their debut.

European Cricket League 2024 Group C: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, March 6

Match 1 - Empire CC vs Paris Université Club, 03:30 PM

Match 2 - Byron vs Ljubljana, 05:30 PM

Match 3 - Dreux vs Empire CC, 08:00 PM

Match 4 - Ljubljana vs Paris Université Club, 10:00 PM

Thursday, March 7

Match 5 - Byron vs Dreux, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - Dreux vs Paris Université Club, 03:30 PM

Match 7 - Empire CC vs Byron, 05:30 PM

Match 8 - Ljubljana vs Dreux, 08:00 PM

Match 9 - Byron vs Paris Université Club, 10:00 PM

Friday, March 8

Match 10 - Empire CC vs Ljubljana, 12:00 AM

Eliminator - TBA vs TBA, 03:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBA vs TBA, 05:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBA vs TBA, 08:30 PM

Saturday, March 9

Final - TBA vs TBA, 12:00 AM

European Cricket League 2024 Group C: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

European Cricket League 2024 Group C: Full Squads

Byron

Aslam Mohammad (wk), Asrar Ahmed, Shabbir Arslan, Ahmed Mumtaz, Spyridon Vasilakis, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Spyros Nikokavouras, Amarpreet Singh Mehmi, Mustafa Omer, Zubair Ashraf, Alexis Souvlakis, Christodoulos Bogdanos (wk), Georgios Stogiannos

Dreux

Wahid Abdul, Afridi Yaseen, Ahmad Nabi, Tabish Bhatti, Hamza Niaz, Ammar Zahir (wk), Mohammad Nisar, Kamran Ahmadzai, Usman Khan, Muhammad Rafah, Afridi Abdulwahid, Faizan Dar, Muzamil Zahir, Shahzad Hussain

Empire CC

Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan (wk), Vanraaj Padhaal, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Hariharan Dandapani, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Muhammed Hasnat, Jordan O'Brien, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Mohammad, Rahul Agarwal, Matias Brasier

Ljubljana

Awais Ikram, Shoaib Siddiqui, Mirwais Shinwari, Ayyaz Qureshi, Bhagwant Sandhu, Ramanjot Singh (wk), Taher Mohammad, Tarun Sharma, Hassaan Ahmed, Rasheed Mamadkhel (wk), Jost Hobic, Karim Haris, Thunduru Omkarnath

Paris Université Club

Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Muhammad Banaras, Usman Shahid, Yeasin Shikdar, William Singh, Abdullah Anwari, Chetan Chauhan, Haras Shabbir, Kismatullah Surate, Manish Kapoor, Nadeem Baig, Tahseenullah Safi, Zafar Iqbal, Waseem Bhatti (wk)

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App