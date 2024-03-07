European Cricket League 2024 Group E: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Group E fixtures of European Cricket League 2024 will start on Saturday, March 9, and will conclude on Tuesday, March 12. A total of 13 matches are scheduled to take place, including one eliminator, two qualifiers, and a final.

Five teams are a part of Group E in this edition of the European Cricket League. These five teams are: BSC Rehberge, Forfarshire, Gozo Zalmi, Stari Grad, and V.O.C. Rotterdam.

Each team will face the other four teams once in the group stage. The third and fourth-ranked teams will play the eliminator match. The first two ranked teams will qualify to the first qualifier. The winner of the eliminator and the loser of the first qualifier will take on each other in the second qualifier match.

The winner of the second qualifier will lock horns against the winner of the first qualifier in the final. The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 12. All 13 matches will take place at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

BSC Rehberge are a German team that last featured in the ECS Germany, Dresden, 2021. They faced RC Dresden in the Bronze Final and won the match by 46 runs.

V.O.C. Rotterdam were a part of the last edition of the tournament and made it to the second qualifier stage. They lost the match to Svanholm which marked their exit from the tournament.

Forfarshire lost the final of Group D to Dreux last season by 30 runs. They finished in second place in Group D with three wins in four matches.

Gozo Zalmi defeated Edex Knights in the final of the ECS Malta, Encore, 2023 by eight wickets after chasing the target of 56 runs in 3.4 overs.

Stari Grad are a Serbian team that will debut in the European Cricket League in this tournament edition.

European Cricket League 2024 Group E: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, March 9

Match 1 - V.O.C. Rotterdam vs BSC Rehberge, 03:30 PM

Match 2 - Forfarshire vs Gozo Zalmi, 05:30 PM

Match 3 - Stari Grad vs V.O.C. Rotterdam, 08:00 PM

Match 4 - Gozo Zalmi vs BSC Rehberge, 10:00 PM

Sunday, March 10

Match 5 - Forfarshire vs Stari Grad, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - Stari Grad vs BSC Rehberge, 03:30 PM

Match 7 - V.O.C. Rotterdam vs Forfarshire, 05:30 PM

Match 8 - Gozo Zalmi vs Stari Grad, 08:00 PM

Match 9 - Forfarshire vs BSC Rehberge, 10:00 PM

Monday, March 11

Match 10 - V.O.C. Rotterdam vs Gozo Zalmi, 12:00 AM

Eliminator - TBA vs TBA, 03:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBA vs TBA, 05:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBA vs TBA, 08:30 PM

Tuesday, March 12

Final - TBA vs TBA, 12:00 AM

European Cricket League 2024 Group E: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

European Cricket League 2024 Group E: Full Squads

BSC Rehberge

Sajid Liaqat, Javed Rana, Imran Chaudhry, Salman Azhar (wk), Ali Butt, Nooruddin Mujadady, Jafer Luqman (wk), Shahnawaz Ahmad, Ronson Muliyil, Nadjibullah Yasser, Farid Shah, Kashif Mahmood (wk), Paras Chaudhary, Suresh Bonagiri

Forfarshire

Craig Wallace (wk), Scott Cameron, Callum Garden (wk), Jack Hogarth, Lewis James, Fraser Ross, James Sim, Bryce Allchin, Glenn Carnegie, Lyle Robertson, Thomas Knight, Lewis Robinson, Jamie King

Gozo Zalmi

Varun Prasath, Gopal Chaturvedi, Waseem Abbas, Basil George, Waqar Mehmood, Zeeshan Khan, Fazil Rahman, Mehboob Ali, Priyan Pushparajan, Waqar Ahmad, Adnan Anwar (wk), Shamraiz Talib, Nikhil Kaushal, Salman Sharjeel, Zeeshan Qaisar

Stari Grad

Adrian Dunbar (wk), Jovan Reb, Haris Dajc, Bogdan Dugic, Wintley Burton, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Robin Vitas, Mike Jones, Braithyn Pecic (wk), Daniel Phillips, Dheer Dholakia, Puneet Goyal

V.O.C. Rotterdam

Jelte Schoonheim, Ramdas Upadhyaya, Tim de Kok (wk), Pierce Fletcher, Siebe van Wingerden, Boris Hoes, Asief Hoseinbaks, Francois Fourie (wk), Rohan Malik, Arthur Koppejan, Syed Jamil, Aaditt Jain, James Leary, Peter Recordon, Tom de Widt

