European Cricket League 2024 Group F: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Group F matches of the European Cricket League 2024 are scheduled to start from Tuesday, March 12. A total of five teams are there in this group. Each team will face the other four teams once in the group stage.

The third and fourth-ranked teams will play the eliminator match on Thursday, March 14. The first and second-ranked teams will take on each other in the first qualifier.

The winner of the first qualifier will directly qualify for the final. The winner of the eliminator and the loser of the first qualifier will face each other in the second qualifier. The winners of the second qualifier will take on the winner of the first qualifier in the final on Friday, March 15.

The five teams that are a part of Group F are: Crosby, Donaustadt, Independents CC, Pak I Care Badalona, and Tallinn Stallions.

Crosby are from Isle of Man and will make their debut in this edition of the tournament. Independents CC were a part of the last edition of the tournament and were eliminated after losing the eliminator match of Group A against Hornchurch.

Donaustadt won the ECS Austria 2022 after defeating Pakistan CC in the final by 25 runs. Pak I Care Badalona recently participated in the ECS Spain 2024 and finished in sixth place with 10 wins in 18 matches.

Tallinn Stallions were a part of Goup A in the last edition of the tournament. They failed to win a single game and finished in the last position.

European Cricket League 2024 Group E: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, March 12

Match 1 - Donaustadt vs Tallinn Stallions, 03:30 PM

Match 2 - Pak I Care Badalona vs Crosby, 05:30 PM

Match 3 - Independents CC vs Donaustadt, 08:00 PM

Match 4 - Crosby vs Tallinn Stallions, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Match 5 - Pak I Care Badalona vs Independents CC, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - Independents CC vs Tallinn Stallions, 03:30 PM

Match 7 - Donaustadt vs Pak I Care Badalona, 05:30 PM

Match 8 - Crosby vs Independents CC, 08:00 PM

Match 9 - Pak I Care Badalona vs Tallinn Stallions, 10:00 PM

Thursday, March 14

Match 10 - Donaustadt vs Crosby, 12:00 AM

Eliminator - TBA vs TBA, 03:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBA vs TBA, 05:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBA vs TBA, 08:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Final - TBA vs TBA, 12:00 AM

European Cricket League 2024 Group E: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

European Cricket League 2024 Group E: Full Squads

Crosby

Christo Roelofse, George Burrows, Carl Hartmann (wk), Chris Langford, Edward Walker, Jamie Brown, George Newton, Joe Humphrey, Kevin Kniveton, Martyn Oates, Rich Tarr, Shaun Grobbelaar, Tom Burrows, Tom Lothian

Donaustadt

Sahel Zadran, Iqbal Hossain, Jaweed Sadran, Razmal Shigiwal, Itibarshah Deedar, Baseer Khan, Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Aman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Sadiq, Mohibullah Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Asif Zazai (wk), Osman Khan, Hakim Peruzi

Independents CC

Will Peatfield, Tommy Nightingale, Nathan Le Tissier, Kieran Le Gallez, Ollie Nightingale, Jake Roussel, Jack Brown, Zak Damarell (wk), CJ Peatfield, Archie Fairfax Ross, Dan Moore, Ryan Harris, Tom Cheater

Pak I Care Badalona

Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Atif, Adeel Shafqat, Muhammad Babar, Abid Mahboob (wk), Muhammad Mohtshim, Daniel Doyle Calle, Asad Rabbani, Sebastiaan Braat, Hassan Ali, Ali Ahmed, Saquib Ali, Jaffer Raza

Tallinn Stallions

Ghulam Abbas Butt, Zahidullah Kamal (wk), Hammadullah Shinwari, Rifaq Khan, Aditya Panwar, Chethiya Ekanayake, Faraaz Abbas (wk), Pranay Gheewala, Zeeshan Ali, Zahaan Khan, David Robson, Ankur Patel, Olin Pinto, Nadeesha Wickramanayaka, Arsalan Aurangzeb

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App