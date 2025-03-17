European Cricket League 2025 Championship Week: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket League (ECL) 2025 has entered its Championship Week. A total of seven teams - Darmstadt CC, Hornchurch, Skanderborg, Zurich Nomads, Darmstadt CC, Voorburg, and Roma CC - are participating in the final round of the competition. A total of 25 games are scheduled to be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

The league stage saw a total of five teams participating in each group. Thereafter, one team qualified per group to reach the Championship Week. It will be interesting to see whether Hornchurch can defend their title, having won the tournament in 2024.

The competition follows a single round-robin format, which will see each team playing their six opponents once. Thereafter, the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

On that note, let's look at the schedule, live-streaming details, and squads for the Championship Week of ECL 2025.

European Cricket League 2025 Championship Week: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, March 17

Match 1 - Darmstadt CC vs Hornchurch, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - Skanderborg vs Zurich Nomads, 5:00 PM

Match 3 - Darmstadt CC vs Voorburg, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Hornchurch vs Farmers, 9:30 PM

Match 5 - Roma CC vs Voorburg, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, March 18

Match 6 - Skanderborg vs Darmstadt CC, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - Roma CC vs Farmers, 5:00 PM

Match 8 - Zurich Nomads vs Voorburg, 7:00 PM

Match 9 - Roma CC vs Hornchurch, 9:30 PM

Match 10 - Zurich Nomads vs Farmers, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, March 19

Match 11 - Hornchurch vs Voorburg, 3:00 PM

Match 12 - Skanderborg vs Farmers, 5:00 PM

Match 13 - Roma CC vs Zurich Nomads, 7:00 PM

Match 14 - Darmstadt CC vs Farmers, 9:30 PM

Match 15 - Skanderborg vs Roma CC, 11:30 PM

Thursday, March 20

Match 16 - Darmstadt CC vs Zurich Nomads, 12:30 AM

Match 17 - Farmers vs Voorburg, 3:00 PM

Match 18 - Hornchurch vs Zurich Nomads, 5:00 PM

Match 19 - Voorburg vs Skanderborg, 7:00 PM

Match 20 - Darmstadt CC vs Roma CC, 9:30 PM

Match 21 - Skanderborg vs Hornchurch, 11:30 PM

Friday, March 21

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 3:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 11:30 PM

European Cricket League 2025 Championship Week: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can enjoy the live action of the European Cricket League 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

European Cricket League 2025 Championship Week: Full Squads

Darmstadt CC

Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Eshan Aditya, Majeed Nasseri, Mansoor Khan, Muhammad Umar, Pranav Nath, Qudratullah Olfat, Samuel Bryan, Shafiullah Niazi, Sheikh Habib, Steffen Solomon, Waqar Muzzamil

Hornchurch

Adeel Malik, Arthur George, Billy Gordon, Gavin Griffiths, George Clark, George Hankins, Harry Hankins, Ian Cockbain, Jalpesh Vijay, Lesbourne Edwards, Marc Whitlock, Mervyn Westfield, Paul Murray, Ted Coney, Tommy Barnacle

Skanderborg

Anders Bulow, Aqeel Amjad, Chris Kleis, Christian Peck, Kamran Mahmood, Matthew Weldon, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Omar Hayat, Rizwan Mahmood, Shaban Mahmood, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Surya Anand, Torr Turner

Zurich Nomads

Amjid Dawoudzai, Arbab Khan, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Faheem Nazir, Hassan Ahmad, Khalid Niazi, Nasratullah Mamuzai, Osama Mahmood, Qateel Zabiullah, Sheraz Sarwari, Tasal Kamwal, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Waqas Khawaja, Ziaullah Amarkhel

Voorburg

Carl Mumba, Cedric de Lange, Floris De Lange, Laurens Boissevain, Mees van Vliet, Nehaan Gigani, Nirav Kulkarni, Patient Charumbira, Steffen Mulder, Tom de Leede, Udit Nashier, Usman Malik, Waseem Mohsen

Farmers

Adam Bradbury, Charles Perchard, Christian Purchase, George Richardson, Jack De Gruchy, Jack Kemp, James Smith, Joel Dudley, Julius Sumerauer, Rhys Palmer, Stanley Norman, Toby Britton, Tommy Sturgess, William Perchard, Zak Tribe

Roma CC

Achintha Naththandige, Bilal Khan, Charles Fernando, Crishan Kalugamage, Dasun Shanaka, Denam Seneviratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dinidu Marage, Murugaiya Kanageshwaran, Pruthuvi Samarage, Rahat Ahmed, Rifat Jamal, Shameera Kuruppu, Sujith Rillagodage

