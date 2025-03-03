European Cricket League 2025 Group D: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket League (ECL), organized by the European Cricket Network, commenced on February 24 at the Cartama Oval, which is located within the Cartama Stadium. This prestigious tournament features 35 teams divided into seven groups, each consisting of five teams. The competition follows a single round-robin format, with each team playing three matches before advancing to the playoffs.

Ad

Group D, which will host its matches from March 5 to 7, will see 14 matches played over the span of three days. In the previous edition of the European Cricket League, which concluded last year, Hornchurch claimed the championship following an outstanding performance in the Champions Week. From Group D, Dreux advanced to the Champions League stage but finished in fifth place.

This year’s edition will showcase five teams in Group D: Brno, Zurich Nomads, Zagreb Assassins, Budapest Blinders, and Pak I Care Badalona. Pak I Care Badalona, who were placed in Group F in the previous season, reached the semifinals of the Champions stage but fell short of the title. With their skills sharpened and their aspirations high, they are determined to improve on last year’s performance and vie for the championship in this year’s tournament.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

European Cricket League 2025 Group D: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, March 5

Match 1 - Brno vs Zurich Nomads, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - Zagreb Assassins vs Budapest Blinders, 5:00 PM

Match 3 - Pak I Care Badalona vs Brno, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Budapest Blinders vs Zurich Nomads, 9:30 PM

Ad

Match 5 - Zagreb Assassins vs Pak I Care Badalona, 11:30 PM

Thursday, March 6

Match 6 - Pak I Care Badalona vs Zurich Nomads, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - Brno vs Zagreb Assassins, 5:00 PM

Match 8 - Budapest Blinders vs Pak I Care Badalona, 7:00 PM

Match 9 - Zagreb Assassins vs Zurich Nomads, 9:30 PM

Match 10 - Brno vs Budapest Blinders, 11:30 PM

Friday, March 7

Eliminator - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 3:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 5:30 PM

Ad

Qualifier 2 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 8:30 PM

Final - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 11:30 PM

European Cricket League 2025 Group D: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the European Cricket League 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

European Cricket League 2025 Group D: Full Squads

Brno

Ad

Aniket Badodekar, Dylan Steyn, Jan Hoffmann, Mahtab Khan, Mohammad Ratul, Naveed Ahmed, Neeraj Mishra, Noor Khanday, Rahat Ali, Riaz Afridi, Sandeep Tiwari, Shailendra Solanki, Suresh Ramarao, Varun Mehta, Yug Warrier

Budapest Blinders

Abbas Ghani, Ahmed Khan, Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Danyal Akbar, Ibrar Ahmad, Jacob Mulder, Jason van der Merwe, Maaz Bhaiji, Mutte Ikram, Omer Zahid, Rahul Goyal, Sandeep Mohandas, Steffan Gooch, Usama Kajla

Pak I Care Badalona

Asad Abbas, Asad Rabbani, Bikramjit Singh, Dilbar Hussain, Hassan Ali, Jaffer Raza, Khalil Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Kamran, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Yasin, Zain Naqvi

Ad

Zagreb Assassins

Alen Magdalenic, Anthony Razmilic, Anupam Singh, Nigel Vincent, Nowshad Babu, Petar Bosnjak, Pritesh Pawar, Rashid Hashmi, Sachin Reena, Sagar Nepali, Sarun Das, Suraj Wadekar, Vedran Zanko, Yogesh Belage

Zurich Nomads

Amjid Dawoudzai, Arbab Khan, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Faheem Nazir, Hassan Ahmad, Khalid Niazi, Nasratullah Mamuzai, Osama Mahmood, Qateel Zabiullah, Sheraz Sarwari, Tasal Kamwal, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Waqas Khawaja, Ziaullah Amarkhel

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️