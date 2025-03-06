European Cricket League 2025 Group E: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket League (ECL), organized by the European Cricket Network, commenced on February 24 at the Cartama Oval. Three group stages have concluded, with Darmstadt CC qualifying for the Champions League from Group A, Hornchurch from Group B, and Skanderborg from Group C.

This prestigious tournament will feature a total of 35 teams, divided into seven groups consisting of five teams each. The competition will follow a single round-robin format, where each team will play three matches before progressing to the playoffs.

Group E features Tallinn Strikers, Empire CC, Ariana CC, Lisburn, and Voorburg. In the previous edition of the European Cricket League, held last year, Hornchurch emerged as the champions.

From Group E, Forfarshire made it to the Champions League stage, defeating VOC Rotterdam in a run chase. But they eventually ended at the bottom of the table in the champions stage, winning just one out of their six encounters.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

European Cricket League 2025 Group E: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, March 8

Match 1 - Tallinn Strikers vs Empire CC, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - Ariana CC vs Lisburn, 5:00 PM

Match 3 - Voorburg vs Tallinn Strikers, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Lisburn vs Empire CC, 9:30 PM

Match 5 - Ariana CC vs Voorburg, 11:30 PM

Sunday, March 9

Match 6 - Voorburg vs Empire CC, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - Tallinn Strikers vs Ariana CC, 5:00 PM

Match 8 - Lisburn vs Voorburg, 7:00 PM

Match 9 - Ariana CC vs Empire CC, 9:30 PM

Match 10 - Tallinn Strikers vs Lisburn, 11:30 PM

Monday, March 10

Eliminator - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 3:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 8:30 PM

Final - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 11:30 PM

European Cricket League 2025 Group E: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the European Cricket League 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

European Cricket League 2025 Group E: Full Squads

Ariana CC

Absar Khan, Aryan Sarweri, Asmaulhaq Sahak, Atif Muhammad, Azam Khalil, Bashir Ahmed, Baz Ayubi, Hamed Arabzai, Ihsanullah Wafa, Mahmood Baber, Naser Batcha, Nusratullah Sultan, Omar Zadran, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Zamin Zazai

Empire CC

﻿Ahsan Majid, Amjad Sher, Avashesh Kumar, Jared Wilson, Jonathan Scamans, Jordan O'Brien, Mahesh Tambe, Matias Brasier, Muhammad Shahzaib, Nicholas Salonen, Raaz Mohammad, Rahul Agarwal, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vanraaj Padhaal

Lisburn

Adam Berry, Adam Kennedy, Callum Atkinson, David Miller, David Simpson, Glenn Halliday, James Hunter, Jonny Waite, Neil Whitworth, Nigel Jones, Richard Simpson, Ryan MacBeth, Stuart Lightbody

Tallinn Strikers

Arslan Amjad, Ashraful Shuvo, David Robson, Elias Hasan, Gull Zaman, Habib Khan, Muhammad Ehtesham, Rashid Mahmood, Sahil Chauhan, Saif Ur Rehman, Shayan Khan, Sultan Mohmud, Tarun Devalla, Usama Shikder

Voorburg

Carl Mumba, Cedric de Lange, Floris De Lange, Laurens Boissevain, Mees van Vliet, Nehaan Gigani, Nirav Kulkarni, Patient Charumbira, Steffen Mulder, Tom de Leede, Udit Nashier, Usman Malik, Waseem Mohsen

