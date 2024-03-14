European Cricket League 2024 Group G: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

European Cricket League moves to Group G at Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. Cluj, Oslo CK, CIYMS, Moufflons, and Calpe Giants are the five participating teams in this particular group.

Jinnah Brescia defeated Skanderborg by five wickets in Group A, while Hornchurch secured a six-wicket win over Huddinge in Group B. In Group C, Old Victorians emerged as champions after defeating Olten by 15 runs in the final.

Moving to Group D, Dreux defeated Paris Universite Club by 41 runs. In Group E, Forfarshire registered a six-wicket win over VOC Rotterdam. The winners of all these groups will lock horns with the Championship Week, starting on March 18, Monday.

In 2019, the inaugural ECL season was played with VOC Rotterdam from the Netherlands winning the campaign while Pak I Care Badalona from Spain secured the title win in the ECL 2022 season.

Each team will play a total of four games in the group phase in a single round-robin format before the winner is declared in Group G. The winner will later join the other six group winners in the Championship Week to finalize the actual winner of the whole campaign.

The grand finale of the Championship Week will be played on March 23, Saturday.

European Cricket League 2024 Group G: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 15, Friday

Match 1 - Cluj vs Oslo CK, 3:30 PM

Match 2 - CIYMS vs Moufflons, 5:30 PM

Match 3 - Calpe Giants vs Cluj, 8:00 PM

Match 4 - Moufflons vs Oslo CK, 10:00 PM

March 16, Saturday

Match 5 - CIYMS vs Calpe Giants, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - Calpe Giants vs Oslo CK, 3:30 PM

Match 7 - Cluj vs CIYMS, 5:30 PM

Match 8 - Moufflons vs Calpe Giants, 8:00 PM

Match 9 - CIYMS vs Oslo CK, 10:00 PM

March 17, Sunday

Match 10 - Cluj vs Moufflons, 12:00 AM

Eliminator, 3:30 PM

Qualifier 1, 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 8:30 PM

Match 18, Monday

Final, 12:00 AM

European Cricket League 2024 Group G: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will livestream Group G of the European Cricket League 2024. However, there is no live telecast of the league for fans in India.

European Cricket League 2024 Group G: Full Squads

Cluj

Aamir Ali, Anand Rajshekara, Ariyan Mohammed, Chamalka Fernando, Dilum Fernando, Gaurav Mishra, Janitha Fernando, Luca Petre, Manmeet Koli, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapathu, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sumudu Yasasri, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini

Oslo CK

Aamir Waheed, Adeel Azam, Awais Yousuf, Chaudhary Akram, Hashir Hussain, Kashif Hussain, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Ishaq, Navinder Singh, Raza Iqbal, Safir Hayat, Shafaq Butt, Shahbaz Ali, Suhail Iftikhar, Syed Haider

CIYMS

Adam Heasley, Allen Coulter, Angus Farrell, Carson McCullough, Chris Dougherty, Chris Robinson, Cian Nulty, Jack Beattie, Jacob Mulder, Jason van der Merwe, John Matchett, Mark Best, Max Burton

Moufflons

Akila Kalugala, Chamal Sadun, Jevin Isidore, Kamal Raiz, Lakhwinder Singh, Lovedeep Sandhu, Matty Hone, Nalin Pathirana, Roman Mazumder, Roshan Siriwardana, Scott Burdekin, Shoaib Ahmed, Taranjit Singh

Calpe Giants

Charles Packard, Dylan Taylor, Harry Pile, Harshdeep Singh, Jaime Riley, Kenroy Nestor, Lorne Burns, Marc Gouws, Matthew Whelan, Patrick Hatchman, Paul Edgeller, Richard Cunningham, Richard Hatchman, Sam Dickson

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App