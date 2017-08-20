Even mystery spinners have to practice hard, says KC Cariappa

The tricky Bijapur Bulls spinner is thankful to the KPL for helping him reach bigger heights.

by Press Release Interview 20 Aug 2017, 04:15 IST

KC Cariappa is one of the stars to emerge from the KPL

Bengaluru, 19 August 2017: Perhaps the most successful story to emerge from the Karbonn Smartphones Karnataka Premier League, powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies, has been that of KC Cariappa.

Thanks to the KPL, Cariappa was spotted by the talent scouts of the IPL, with Kolkata Knight Riders picking him first in 2015, before Kings XI Punjab snapped him up the following year. Since then, Cariappa has been a regular in the Karnataka domestic T20 team, and at just 23 years, has a promising career ahead him.

Ahead of the sixth edition of the KPL, Cariappa puts into words his feelings about the KPL, the tournament that changed his career. He also dwelled on the work that he does behind the scenes, and his thoughts on whether mystery spinners can be successful in first-class cricket.

The KPL gave you the platform to grab an IPL contract. With that in mind, how much does the KPL mean to you?

It’s been a very good platform for me. After my first year at the KPL, I managed to get into the IPL straightaway. That way, it was a huge platform for me to perform in Karnataka. It’s a big thing. Lot of players have got selected for IPL because of KPL – J Suchith, Shivil Kaushik, myself and so many other players just like us. It’s a very good project for us in Karnataka.

It’s something that the youngsters in Karnataka must make use of, because it’s a very big opportunity to perform and show your talent. If they can do that, it’ll be very easy for them to play at the higher level. People will be watching them from all over the country, all over the world. KPL is the stepping stone to get into the IPL. If you do something well in the KPL, you’ll attract attention the big franchises from across the country.

Did playing in a franchise-based set-up in KPL make it easier for you while playing in in the IPL?

Yes, to a large extent. We had to deal with a lot of pressure playing at different levels in Karnataka to get into the KPL, where we faced more pressure. So by the time I played the IPL, pressure was something I was used to. And by the time I played in the KPL again, there was a lot less pressure.

You are a mystery spinner, but how much of your bowling is premeditated? How much is planned?

I just plan everything in practice. Everything from what variations to bowl, what lines and lengths, the pace ... everything is thoroughly practised and planned before executing in the match. Yes, we’ll also have to improvise during the match, but most of it is planned so that we can be ready for the match.

Do you think mystery spinners can be successful in first-class cricket? If so, what are your Karnataka Ranji aspirations?

I think they can be successful, but mostly now they are selected for T20s and one-dayers. Like me. I haven’t played four-day cricket for Karnataka since the U-23 four-day game. I am still waiting for the chance to play Ranji Trophy. We’ll see. After the KPL, we’ve Ranji Trophy coming up. Last year, I played T20s for Karnataka. This year, I want to play the four-dayers and all the formats. I’m working hard in practice for all the formats.