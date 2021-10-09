Everest Premier League 2021 Final: Chitwan Tigers vs Pokhara Rhinos - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Chitwan Tigers will clash with Pokhara Rhinos in the final of the Everest Premier League at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday.

The Chitwan Tigers were exceptional throughout the league stage. with five wins and a lone defeat. The Tigers beat the Biratnagar Warriors in their season opener by two wickets. However, their second game was abandoned due to rain.

The confident Tigers continued their dominance over Kathmandu Kings XI, Pokhara Rhinos and Lalitpur Patriots, beating them by three, nine and five wickets respectively. Bhairahawa Gladiators halted the Tigers' winning streak with a six-wicket win. However, the Tigers were quick to bounce back with a nine-wicket win over the Rhinos in the Qualifier.

Meanwhile, the Pokhara Rhinos were quite inconsistent in the league stage. Their campaign started with two back-to-back games without results. The Rhinos then beat the Patriots by nine wickets. However, they lost to the Tigers by nine wickets in their next game.

The Rhinos later registered back-to-back wins over the Warriors and Kings XI. The Tigers defeated Rhinos yet again by nine wickets in the Qualifier. However, the Rhinos defeated the Gladiators in the second Qualifier to make it to the final.

Match Details

Match: Chitwan Tigers vs Pokhara Rhinos, Final.

Date and Time: October 9, 2021, Saturday, 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Weather Report

There could be some rainfall during the game, but a full game should happen despite the skies remaining partially cloudy. Heavy winds have been forecast, which could make the contest an even one between bat and ball.

Pitch Report

A few teams have struggled to score big on this surface. However, the Tigers cracked the code, and did exceptionally well with both bat and ball. With heavy wind in the forecast, both sides would love to use their swing bowlers in this game. There could be some hint of lateral movement in the early stages of the contest.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chitwan Tigers

Nepal legend Sompal Kami will look to clinch the title as the Tigers' captain. Afghanistan keeper-batsman Shahzad will take on the opening duties look to produce a dashing start with his willow. Karim Janat and Seekkuge Prasanna are other Tigers players to watch out for.

Predicted XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhim Sharki, Karim Janat, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sompal Kami (c), Kamal Singh, Sagar Dhakal, Shahab Alam, Hasim Ansari.

Pokhara Rhinos

Binod Bhandari has been brilliant with his captaincy throughout the tournament. Richard Levi will be their attacking opener, who will look to continue giving the side a good score in the powerplay overs. Sri Lankan all-rounder Asela Gunaratne is another Rhinos player to watch out for.

Predicted XI

Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Sahan Arachchige, Binod Bhandari(c)(wk), Asela Gunaratne, Bipin Rawal, Bibek Yadav, Lokesh Barn, Bikram Sob, Nandan Yadav, Kishore Mahato.

Match Prediction

The Chitwan Tigers completely dominated the Pokhara Rhinos in the league stage, and in the playoffs as well. We can expect the Tigers to earn a comfortable victory over the Rhinos, as they have good depth in both the batting and bowling departments on Saturday.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav