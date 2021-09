Everest Premier League 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

Nepal is all set to welcome Everest Premier League 2021 with top-class cricketing stars such as Shahid Afridi, Tamim Iqbal and Dinesh Chandimal taking part in the competition. The Everest Premier League 2021 will act as a huge learning experience for Nepal’s budding cricketers.

A total of six teams will take part in the tournament - Kathmandu Kings XI, Lalitpur Patriots, Biratnagar Warriors, Chitwan Tigers, Pokhara Rhinos and Bhairahawa Gladiators. Each team will play five league phase matches.

The Everest Premier League 2021 will have IPL-style playoffs to determine the finalists. All matches of the competition will take place at TU Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur.

Everest Premier League 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)

September 25, Saturday

Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots, 12:00 PM

September 26, Sunday

Biratnagar Warriors vs Chitwan Tigers, 9:15 AM

Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Pokhara Rhinos, 1:15 PM

September 27, Monday

Biratnagar Warriors vs Kathmandu Kings XI, 9:15 AM

Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Chitwan Tigers, 1:15 PM

September 28, Tuesday

Kathmandu Kings XI vs Pokhara Rhinos, 12:00 PM

September 29, Wednesday

Lalitpur Patriots vs Pokhara Rhinos, 9:15 AM

Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Biratnagar Warriors, 1:15 PM

September 30, Thursday

Chitwan Tigers vs Kathmandu Kings XI, 1:15 PM

October 1, Friday

Biratnagar Warriors vs Lalitpur Patriots, 9:15 AM

Chitwan Tigers vs Pokhara Rhinos, 1:15 PM

October 2, Saturday

Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI, 9:15 AM

Biratnagar Warriors vs Pokhara Rhinos, 1:15 PM

October 3, Sunday

Chitwan Tigers vs Lalitpur Patriots, 12:00 PM

October 4, Monday

Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Lalitpur Patriots, 12:00 PM

October 5, Tuesday

Qualifier 1, 12:00 PM

October 6, Wednesday

Eliminator, 12:00 PM

October 7, Thursday

Qualifier 2, 12:00 PM

October 9, Saturday

Everest Premier League 2021 Final, 12:00 PM

Everest Premier League 2021: Live streaming details

Fan Code will live stream all matches of Everest Premier league 2021 in India.

Everest Premier League 2021: Squads

Biratnagar Warriors

Paras Khadka (captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Hari Chauhan, Sandeep Rajali, Saurav Khanal, Sumit Maharjan, Dilshan Munaweera, Karan KC, Rayyan Pathan, Sikandar Raza, Aasif Sheik, Anil Sah (wk), Anil Kharel, Anuj Chunara, Bikram Bhusal, Pratish GC, Ramnaresh Giri, Santosh Yadav, Sonu Devkota

Bhairahawa Gladiators

Sharad Vesawkar (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Pradeep Airee, Rohit Paudel, Tamim Iqbal, Harishankar Shah, Krishna Karki, Kushal Malla, Sharvin Muniandy, Himanshu Dutta (wk), Upul Tharanga (wk), Abinash Bohara, Bhuvan Karki, Bikash Aagri, Dhammika Prasad, Dipesh Shrestha, Durgesh Gupta, Mousom Dhakal, Tul Bahadur Thapa

Chitwan Tigers

Sompal Kami (captain), Aadil Khan, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Hasim Ansari,Ishan Pandey, Khadak Bohara, Virandeep Singh, Danish Aziz, Karim Janat, Rajesh Pulami, Sandeep Sunar, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilip Nath, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Gautam KC, Kamal Singh, Krijan Gurung, Lalit Bhandari, Sagar Dhakal, Shahab Alam

Kathmandu Kings XI

Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Amit Shrestha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Ryan Burl, Siddhant Lohani, Amar Routela, Janak Prakash, Shahid Afridi, Sher Malla, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Raju Rijal, Subash Khakurel, Akash Chand, Amrit Bhattarai, Dipendra Rawat, Jitendra Mukhiya, Samshad Sheikh

Lalitpur Patriots

Alex Blake, Bibhatsu Thapa, Kushal Bhurtel (c), Oshada Fernando, Ranjung Dorji, Shankar Rana, Sonu Tamang, Sundeep Jora, Ariyo Poudel, Narayan Joshi, Pawan Sarraf, Rashid Khan, Yogendra Singh Karki, Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Kamal Khatri, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nagraj Singh, Rijan Dhakal, Surya Tamang

Pokhara Rhinos

Binod Bhandari (captain & wk), Arjun Kumal, Lokesh Bam, Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Sunil Dhamala, Asela Gunaratne, Bibek Yadav, Nandan Yadav, Prithu Baskota, Rabindra Shahi, Sahan Arachchige, Bipin Rawal, Bikram Sob, Bipin Khatri, Dev Shah, Kesrick Williams, Kishore Mahato, Sushan Bhari

