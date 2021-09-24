Everest Premier League 2021: Match 1, Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Kathmandu Kings XI will lock horns with the Lalitpur Patriots in the opening game of EPL 2021.

The Lalitpur Patriots are the defending champions, having won the title in 2018. They defeated Bhairahawa Gladiators in the final by 14 runs. Kushal Bhurtel will lead the side in the upcoming edition. Sri Lankan batter Oshada Fernando will provide much-needed experience in the batting order.

Nepalese international Sandeep Lamichhane will lead Kathmandu Kings XI in the 2021 edition of the Everest Premier League. The leg-spinner has enough experience, having played at the highest level of the sport. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is part of the squad along with Afghan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz. They have a good mix of experienced and youth players on their side.

Match Details

Match: Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots, Everest Premier League 2021

Date and Time: September 25th 2021, Saturday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather report

The temperature in Kirtipur on Saturday is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain predicted for the day. However, we can expect the tournament to get underway as it is likely to be sunny at noon.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, although it will assist spinners from both sides. It is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kathmandu Kings XI

Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Amit Shrestha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Ryan Burl, Amrit Bhattarai, Shahid Afridi, Janak Prakash, Akash Chand, Dipendra Rawat, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Samsad Sheikh

Lalitpur Patriots

Playing XI: Azmatullah Omarzai, Narayan Joshi, Shankar Rana, Oshada Fernando, Kushal Bhurtel (c), Sundeep Jora, Sonu Tamang, Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Pawan Sarraf, Yogendra Singh Karki, Lalit Rajbanshi

Match prediction

The opening game of the EPL sees Kathmandu Kings XI take on the Lalitpur Patriots. The Patriots are the defending champions, whereas the Kings have many experienced T20 stars on their side. The opening game promises to be a cracker of a contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

