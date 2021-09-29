Everest Premier League 2021: Match 10, Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Lalitpur Patriots - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Bhairahawa Gladiators face the Lalitpur Patriots in the 10th match of the Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this contest.

Bhairahawa Gladiators didn’t have any game time as their first two games were washed out due to rain. The rain stayed away the other day as the Gladiators finally played and won their match convincingly against Biratnagar Warriors.

Bowling first, the Gladiators started brilliantly as they bowled nice lines and lengths upfront. The Warriors batters were knocked over for 89 in the 18th over.

Dhammika Prasad and Aarif Sheikh starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each. The batters started the chase cautiously, and Upul Tharanga at No. 3 remained unbeaten on 34 to chase down the total in the 16th over.

The Lalitpur Patriots, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table. They have played two games so far and have failed to win both. The Patriots have suffered losses against Kathmandu Kings XI and Pokhara Rhinos.

Match Details

Match: Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Lalitpur Patriots, Match 10 Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021

Date and Time: September 30, 2021, Thursday, 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather report

The temperature on Thursday is expected to range between 19 to 26 degrees Celsius. The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day, and we can expect rain interruptions during the match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is good for batting. However, overcast conditions will assist seam bowlers from both sides. It will be a good contest between bat and ball on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bhairahawa Gladiators

The Gladiators finally got some game time in the EPL, and they were brilliant in their last game. They defeated the Warriors convincingly and will be looking to perform in the same way. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Upul Tharanga (wk), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Dhammika Prasad, Krishna Karki, Durgesh Gupta

Lalitpur Patriots

Nothing has gone right for the Patriots this season. They are struggling to put in a dominant performance and will face upbeat Gladiators in their next fixture. Everyone has to fire in unison to challenge the Gladiators.

Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel (c), Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Pawan Sarraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Oshada Fernando, Narayan Joshi, Sundeep Jora, Rashid Khan, Yogendra Singh Karki, Shankar Rana, Rijan Dhakal

Match prediction

Bhairahawa Gladiators were fantastic in their last game. They will be high on confidence going into this match against the Lalitpur Patriots. The latter side need to play out of their skin to challenge the Gladiators.

Gladiators have a good balance in their side and expect them to go past the Patriots unscathed.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar