Everest Premier League 2021: Match 12, Pokhara Rhinos vs Chitwan Tigers - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Pokhara Rhinos and Chitwan Tigers meet in the 12th match of the Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is the venue for this EPL clash on Friday.

The Pokhara Rhinos have played two games in the EPL 2021 so far. They have won one game with the other being washed out. It has resulted in them accumulating three points from two games. The Rhinos beat the Lalitpur Patriots in a rain-marred game. Batting first, the Patriots scored 51/6 in 7 overs. The Pokhara Rhinos chased it down with nine wickets in hand and three deliveries to spare.

On the other hand, the Chitwan Tigers have won both of their games in the EPL 2021. They have four points to their name and have made a good start to the tournament. In their previous game, they edged past the Kathmandu Kings XI by 3 wickets. Chasing a modest target of 142, they overhauled it in less than 19 overs.

The Chitwan Tigers will be confident coming into this match and will look to keep their unbeaten run going. Meanwhile, the Pokhara Rhinos will also be eager to get a win under their belt to set the tone for their EPL 2021 campaign.

Match Details

Match: Pokhara Rhinos vs Chitwan Tigers, Match 12, Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021

Date and Time: October 1st 2021, Friday, 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather Report

There will be cloudy skies and there may be chances of rain interruptions in the middle. The temperature will range between 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The track at this venue has generally been batting friendly. However, with the conditions predicted to be overcast, the bowlers might get some assistance. That said, this could be a fair contest between bat and ball.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pokhara Rhinos:

Nandan Yadav (3 wickets) and Bikram Sob (2 wickets) were the main wicket-takers against the Patriots. Richard Levi top-scored with an unbeaten 38 runs. The batting has not been tested a lot yet and it will be interesting to see how they perform.

Playing XI: Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Sahan Arachchige, Binod Bhandari (c&wk), Lokesh Bam, Sunil Dhamala, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav.

Chitwan Tigers:

Dilip Nath, Karim Janat and Bhim Sharki have all got starts so far and will look to score big runs. Sagar Dhakal has been the leading wicket-taker with six scalps. Karim Janat and Kamal Airee have also picked 4 and 3 wickets respectively.

Playing XI: Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Karim Janat, Bhim Sharki, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Seekuge Prasanna, Sompal Kami (c), Kamal Airee, Shahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal.

Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games. However, the Chitwan Tigers have won two consecutive games and have the momentum on their side. The Pokhara Rhinos have not been tested a lot so far which will make this game a challenging one for them. The Chitwan Tigers hold the edge for this EPL game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

