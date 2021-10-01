Everest Premier League 2021: Match 13, Kathmandu Kings XI vs Bhairahawa Gladiators - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

High-spirited Bhairahawa Gladiators will be raring to take on Kathmandu Kings XI in the 13th match of the Everest Premier League at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday.

Gladiators didn’t get off to a good start to the tournament as their season opener against the Pokhara Rhinos was abandoned due to heavy rain. However, they showed enough grit and character against Biratnagar Warriors to take their first win of the season in a low-scoring affair.

In their most recent game, the Gladiators pulled off a jailbreak by managing to tie the contest against the Lalitpur Patriots. Chasing 177 on quite a tough wicket, Gladiators managed to reach 177 in exactly 20 overs, courtesy of Upul Tharanga's 67-run unbeaten knock. Gladiators will be relieved with their overall performance in the tournament as they sleep tight with table toppers’ tag.

Meanwhile, Kathmandu Kings XI had an inconsistent start to the competition. Their season opener was nothing short of a dominating effort. Opting to field after winning the toss, the Kings gave up just 157 runs to the Lalitpur Patriots. In response, the Kings needed just 14.2 overs to chase down the target.

However, Kings couldn’t continue their dominance in their second game as they were comprehensively beaten by the Chitwan Tigers by eight wickets. The Kings could post only 141 runs batting first and in response, the Tigers took 18.4 overs to chase it down.

With both teams having their fair share of dominance in the tournament, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

Match Details

Match: Kathmandu Kings XI vs Bhairahawa Gladiators, Match 13, Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021.

Date and Time: October 2nd, 2021, Friday, 09:15 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Weather Report

The weather has not been kind enough so far in the tournament. There have been interruptions throughout and the same is expected during this contest. The temperature is expected to hover around 20-23 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground looks a decent one to bat on. However, with enough rainfall throughout the tournament, there will be a little dampness on the wicket, which could make life a little tough for batters after the initial few overs. It would be advisable to bat first on this relatively damp surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kathmandu Kings XI

Led by Sandeep Lamichhane, Kathmandu Kings XI are looking pretty strong on paper. However, their recent performance against the Tigers was underwhelming. Ryan Burl and Afghan dasher Gurbaz are expected to hold the team’s batting fort.

Predicted XI: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Subash Khakurel, Amit Shrestha, Siddhant Lohani, Janak Prakash, Jitendra Mukhiya, Raju Rijal, Amar Routela, Ryan Burl, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulshan Jha

Bhairahawa Gladiators

With top-class Tamim Iqbal and Upul Tharanga in their batting department, Gladiators look pretty strong in the initial overs with the willow. With the ball, they have enough firepower in Kushal Malla and Dhammika Prasad. The duo are expected to clinch some crucial moments of the game.

Predicted XI: Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Upul Tharanga (wk), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Dhammika Prasad, Krishna Karki, Durgesh Gupta

Match Prediction

Both sides have enough firepower to make this contest a thriller. However, the Bhairahawa Gladiators have momentum behind them in both batting and bowling departments, and are expected to cross the line with two valuable points.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

