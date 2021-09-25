Everest Premier League 2021: Match 2, Biratnagar Warriors vs Chitwan Tigers - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The fourth edition of the Everest Premier League commenced on September 25. In the second game, Biratnagar Warriors meet Chitwan Tigers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The Biratnagar Warriors are among the most successful teams in the competition, having won the title in 2017. They defeated Bhairahawa Gladiators by a run in a thriller of a contest.

Former Nepal captain Paras Khadka will lead the Warriors. They have many quality domestic players who will be keen to perform on the world stage. Nepalese internationals Karan KC and Basant Regmi form a good composition. Sikandar Raza, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Rayyan Pathan, and Dilshan Munaweera are the four overseas stars. Hemraj has been in rich form in the recently-concluded CPL and will be looking to carry it forward to the EPL.

The Chitwan Tigers, on the other hand, will be led by Sompal Kami. The Nepalese fast bowler took the cricketing world by storm a few years back. The side contains the ever-entertaining Afghan keeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad. Sri Lankan all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna will play a key role in this side’s progress with his leg-spin and hard-hitting ability.

Match Details

Match: Biratnagar Warriors vs Chitwan Tigers, Everest Premier League 2021

Date and Time: September 26th, 2021, Sunday, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather report

The temperature in Kirtipur on Sunday is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will continue throughout the day, with rain expected in the evening.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, although it will assist spinners from both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Biratnagar Warriors

Playing XI: Chandrapaul, Sandeep Rajali Hemraj, Paras Khadka (c), Hari Chauhan, Sikandar Raza, Karan KC, Dilshan Munaweera, Asif Sheikh (wk), Anuj Chunara, Ramnaresh Giri, Bikram Bhusal

Chitwan Tigers

Playing XI: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Virandeep Singh, Hasim Ansari, Danish Aziz, Dev Khanal, Karim Janat, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sompal Kami (c), Gautam KC, Sagar Dhakal, Krijan Gurung

Match prediction

Both Warriors and Tigers have a good balance to their sides. Both rely heavily on their overseas stars. The Biratnagar Warriors have players who are in rich form and if they fire on Sunday, they can be expected to go past the Tigers unscathed.

TV and live streaming details

TV: 1Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

