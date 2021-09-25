Everest Premier League 2021: Match 3, Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Pokhara Rhinos - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the third match of the Everest Premier League 2021, Bhairahawa Gladiators will lock horns with the Pokhara Rhinos at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Bhairahawa Gladiators are a side to keep an eye on in the upcoming edition. Having lost the finals in the previous two editions, the Gladiators will be looking to go one step ahead and clinch the title in the upcoming edition.

Nepalese cricketer Sharad Vesawkar will lead the Gladiators in the fourth edition of the EPL. The all-rounder has enough experience at the highest level. Speaking of experience, the side has got the Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal and former Sri-Lankan batsman Upul Tharanga.

The bowling department will be led by Sri Lankan pacer Dhammika Prasad. The Gladiators start the competition as the favorites and will look to play to their potential against the Rhinos in their opening game.

Pokhara Rhinos, meanwhile, have been one of the under-performing sides in the EPL since the inception of the league. In the last edition, they finished at rock bottom. Binod Bhandari has been handed the responsibility to lead the side. The right-handed batter has played 30 T20Is for Nepal and will look to lead his side by example.

Sri Lankan cricketer Sahan Arachchige, along with Richard Levi, form a solid batting line-up. Levi has been an exciting prospect, and if he fires in the competition, it will be hard to stop the Rhinos. Asela Gunaratne, with his all-round abilities, will play a crucial role for the Rhinos, who are chasing their first title.

Match Details

Match: Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Pokhara Rhinos, Match 3 Everest Premier League 2021

Date and Time: September 26th, 2021, Sunday, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather report

The cloudy weather will greet both teams on Sunday. It is expected to stay overcast throughout the day, with the temperature hovering between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batsmen can hit through the line as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface is likely to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bhairahawa Gladiators

Playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Pradeep Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Himanshu Dutta (wk), Sharvin Muniandy, Kushal Malla, Dhammika Prasad, Bikash Aagri, Abinash Bohara

Pokhara Rhinos

Playing XI: Sahan Arachchige, Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Sunil Dhamala, Binod Bhandari (wk), Bibek Yadav, Asela Gunaratne, Rabindra Shahi, Kesrick Williams, Bipin Khatri, Kishore Mahato

Match prediction

Gladiators have had the bragging rights over the Rhinos, having won both their games in their previous meetings. Gladiators look strong, and the Rhinos need to be at their best to challenge the Gladiators' side.

The Gladiators have a good balance to their side, and it won’t be a surprise if they continue their winning streak against the Rhinos on Sunday.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

