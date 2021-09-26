Everest Premier League 2021: Match 4, Biratnagar Warriors vs Kathmandu Kings XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the fourth match of the Everest Premier League 2021, Biratnagar Warriors will lock horns with the Kathmandu Kings XI at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The Warriors, led by Karan KC, haven't made an impressive start to their campaign in the tournament. On Saturday, September 25, the Chitwan Tigers defeated them by two wickets. The game went right down to the wire and in the end, the Tigers won off the last ball.

After being sent in to bat, the Warriors racked up 151 for nine on the board. Sikandar Raza’s 47-ball 67 with two fours and seven sixes guided the Warriors to a respectable score. The Tigers didn’t lose heart despite the regular fall of wickets, and got over the finish line.

The Kings XI, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, on the other hand, started on a decent note, beating the Lalitpur Patriots by seven wickets with 34 balls left. After fielding first, the Kings XI restricted the Patriots to 157 for eight. Jitendra Mukhiya went on to pick up four wickets.

The run-chase turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Kings XI chased down the target in 14.2 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz set the platform with a 36-ball 59 with four fours and as many sixes. Ryan Burl stayed unbeaten on a 34-ball 73 and powered his team to glory.

Match Details

Match: Biratnagar Warriors vs Kathmandu Kings XI, Match 4 Everest Premier League 2021

Date and Time: September 27, 2021, Monday, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather report

Intermittent clouds will be there and the sun will also be out. There is a minimum chance of rain with temperatures around 26-degree Celsius. The humidity will be in the 80s.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a decent one for batting and bowlers are likely to have another tough day in the office. Scores above the 150-run mark should be a must for the team batting first. Chasing should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Biratnagar Warriors

Playing XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rayyan Pathan, Ani Sah, Sikandar Raza, Sumit Maharjan, Karan KC (c), Saurav Khanal, Bikram Bhusal, Pratis GC, Anil Kharel

Kathmandu Kings XI

Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Subhash Khakurel, Amit Shreshtha, Ryan Burl, Raju Rijal, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sher Malla, Siddhant Lohani, Shahid Afridi, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane (c)

Match prediction

Kings XI’s batting looked at its best against the Patriots. With a number of power-hitters in their ranks, Kings XI again look firm favorites to win the next game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

