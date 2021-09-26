Everest Premier League 2021: Match 5, Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Chitwan Tigers - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the fifth match of the Everest Premier League 2021, Bhairahawa Gladiators will lock horns with the Chitwan Tigers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The Tigers, captained by Sompal Kami, were involved in a closely-fought affair with the Biratnagar Warriors in their opening game on Sunday, September 26. The game went right down to the last over and the Tigers held their nerve to win by two wickets, having chased down 152.

After electing to field first, the Tigers restricted the Warriors to 151 for nine. Kami, Kamal Airee, Karim Janat and Sagar Dhakal picked up two wickets each. Thereafter, Rajesh Pulami stayed unbeaten on 43 off 39 to make sure that the Tigers got over the finish line.

The Gladiators, led by Sharad Vesawkar, played their first game against the Pokhara Rhinos on Sunday. However, rain ended up playing spoilsport and the match finished without a result. After being put in to field first, the Gladiators bowlers didn’t allow their opponents to settle down.

Durgesh Gupta picked up three wickets for 16 runs and also bowled one maiden in three overs. Dhammika Prasad, Abinash Bohara and Tul Bahadur Thapa picked up one wicket each. After a strong bowling performance, the Gladiators should be high on confidence.

Match Details

Match: Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Chitwan Tigers, Match 5 Everest Premier League 2021

Date and Time: September 27, 2021, Sunday, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather report

Intermittent clouds will be there with thunderstorms at around 2 PM. The heavens may also open up. The temperature will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 50s.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a favorable one for batting in the few games thus far in the championship. The team, batting first, has to post over the 150-run mark to be on the safe side. Chasing should be the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bhairahawa Gladiators

Playing XI: Upul Tharanga (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Abhinash Bohra, Pradeep Airee, Dhammika Prasad, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Durgesh Gupta

Chitwan Tigers

Playing XI: Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhim Sharki, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Karim Janat, Sompal Kami (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamal Airee, Shahab Alam

Match prediction

Gladiators bowlers performed brilliantly last time around and the Tigers’ batters will have their task cut out against them. The Gladiators are slight favorites purely based on their bowling attack.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

