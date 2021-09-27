Everest Premier League 2021: Match 6, Kathmandu Kings XI vs Pokhara Rhinos - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the sixth match of the Everest Premier League 2021, Kathmandu Kings XI will lock horns with the Pokhara Rhinos at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Kings XI started their campaign with a resounding seven-wicket win over the Lalitpur Patriots on Saturday, September 25. Ryan Burl was the star of the show as he picked up two crucial wickets and went on to score an unbeaten 34-ball 73 in his team’s run-chase.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 59 and Jitendra Mukhiya’s four-wicket haul also guided the Kings XI. However, their previous match against Biratnagar Warriors on Monday, September 27, had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. But with a win under their belt, the Kings XI look strong.

The Rhinos, on the other hand, won’t be high on confidence. Their previous game against the Bhairahawa Gladiators didn’t produce a result after rain played spoilsport. After electing to bat first, the Rhinos found themselves at 65 for the loss of seven wickets in 10.1 overs.

At one point in time, the Rhinos were reduced to 12 for five in 4.1 overs. None of their top five batters could get into double digits. Asela Gunaratne top-scored for them with 23. It won’t be easy for the Rhinos to beat the Kathmandu Kings XI in their upcoming fixture on Tuesday.

Match Details

Match: Kathmandu Kings XI vs Pokhara Rhinos, Match 6, Everest Premier League 2021

Date and Time: September 28, 2021, Tuesday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather report

Intermittent clouds are expected to be there throughout the duration of the game. There is a chance of rain with thunderstorms around. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a decent one for batting, but the bowlers have had their say as well. Scores above the 150-run mark are a must for the team batting first. Chasing should be the preferred option for teams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kathmandu Kings XI

Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Subhash Khakurel, Amit Shreshtha, Ryan Burl, Raju Rijal, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sher Malla, Siddhant Lohani, Shahid Afridi, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane (c)

Pokhara Rhinos

Playing XI: Sahan Arachchige, Richard Levi, Rit Gautam, Sunil Dhamala, Binod Bhandari (c and wk), Bibek Yadav, Asela Gunaratne, Rabindra Shahi, Kesrick Williams, Bipin Khatri, Kishore Mahato

Match prediction

Kathmandu Kings XI looked in ominous touch in their opening game, both with bat and ball. They are the firm favorites to win their next match as well.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

