Everest Premier League 2021: Match 8, Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Biratnagar Warriors - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Bhairahawa Gladiators and Biratnagar Warriors face off in the eighth match of the Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this exciting clash.

Bhairahawa Gladiators have finished two games so far, and both games have been washed out due to rain. It is such a shame that rain has played spoilsport in both games of this quality side.

The Biratnagar Warriors, meanwhile, lost their opening game against the Chitwan Tigers. It was a thriller of a contest, and the Warriors failed to hold their nerves in the end as the Tigers won the game by two wickets.

On the back of a half-century from Sikandar Raza, the Warriors put 151 on the board. The bowlers tried their level best but couldn’t defend the total as the Tigers chased down the target off the final delivery.

Their second game was washed out due to rain.

Match Details

Match: Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Biratnagar Warriors, Match 8 Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021

Date and Time: September 29, 2021, Wednesday, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather report

The temperature on Wednesday is expected to range between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius. The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day, and we can expect rain interruptions during the match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is good for batting. However, overcast conditions will assist seam bowlers from both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bhairahawa Gladiators

Both games of the Gladiators have been washed out so far. But the bowlers were impressive in the opening game. They will be eager to keep performing in the same way going ahead in the EPL.

Playing XI: Sharad Vesawkar (c), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Abinash Bohara, Pradeep Airee, Upul Tharanga (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Dhammika Prasad, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Durgesh Gupta

Biratnagar Warriors

The Biratnagar Warriors lost a nail-biting contest against the Chitwan Tigers in their opening game. The batters need to step up and contribute in their next fixture against the Gladiators.

Playing XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rayyan Pathan, Anil Sah, Sikandar Raza, Sumit Maharjan, Karan KC (c), Saurav Khanal, Bikram Bhusal, Pratis GC, Anil Kharel

Match prediction

Both sides' previous fixtures were washed out due to rain. Both Gladiators and Warriors will be eager to spend some time in the middle and get a win under their belt if weather permits.

The Gladiators have a good balance to their side and expect them to finish on top against the Warriors on Wednesday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar