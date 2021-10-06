Everest Premier League 2021: Qualifier 2, Pokhara Rhinos vs Bhairahawa Gladiators - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The Pokhara Rhinos and Bhairahawa Gladiators are set to lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the 2021 Everest Premier League on Thursday, October 07. The match will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The Rhinos, led by Binod Bhandari, had a horrendous outing in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday, October 06 against the Chitwan Tigers.

After being put in to bat first, they were dismissed for just 66 in 15 overs. Apart from Richard Levi and Sunil Dhamala, none of their batters got into double digits. In fact, they lost their 10 wickets for 33 runs after the openers put on a 33-run partnership.

Sagar Dhakal and Shahab Alam picked up four wickets apiece to rock them. Thereafter, Mohammad Shahzad’s 48 made sure the Tigers chased the target down in a mere 7.5 overs.

On the other hand, the Gladiators, led by Sharad Vesawkar, will be high on confidence after beating the Kathmandu Kings XI by 16 runs in the Eliminator.

Having batted first, the Gladiators racked up 188 for eight on the board. Skipper Vesawkar top-scored for them with a 20-ball 49.

Thereafter, the bowlers restricted the Kings XI to 172 for eight. Opening batter Ashan Priyanjan scored a 48-ball 68, but his knock wasn’t enough for Kings XI to cross the finishing line.

Dhammika Prasad, Kushal Malla and Aarif Sheikh picked up two wickets apiece for the Gladiators.

Match Details

Match: Pokhara Rhinos vs Bhairahawa Gladiators, Qualifier 2 , Everest Premier League 2021

Date and Time: October 07, 2021 (Thursday), 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather Forecast

Intermittent clouds will be there throughout the duration of the game. There is a slight chance of rain during match-time as well. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark, while the humidity will be in the 60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been an excellent one for batting. The team batting first has to score above 150-155 to pose any sort of threat to the opposition. Chasing should be the way forward.

Pokhara Rhinos

Predicted XI: Richard Levi, Asela Gunaratne, Rit Gautam, Binod Bhandari (c)(wk), Lokesh Bam, Sunil Dhamala, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav.

Bhairahawa Gladiators

Predicted XI: Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Upul Tharanga (wk), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Dhammika Prasad, Krishna Karki, Durgesh Gupta.

Match Prediction

The Rhinos won’t be high on confidence after their humiliating defeat against the Tigers, who topped the table.

Moreover, in their previous meeting, the Rhinos found themselves at 65 for seven against the Gladiators. Therefore, the Gladiators look firm favorites to win the game.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

