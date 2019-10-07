Everything you need to know about the new cricket tournament 'The Hundred'

The Hundred is a 100 ball cricket tournament to be played in England in 2020

Come 2020, cricket will will see a brand new tournament played in a brand new format - The Hundred. The Hundred will be a 100-ball an innings domestic competition played between eight teams in England.

The eight teams are:

1. Birmingham Phoenix

2. London Spirit

3. Manchester Originals

4. Northern Superchargers

5. Oval Invincibles

6. Southern Brave

7. Trent Rockets

8. Welsh Fire

Like the Big Bash League, The Hundred will have both men's and women's tournaments.

Match rules

- Each team gets to play 100 balls per innings.

- A player gets to bowl 5 or 10 consecutive balls.

- A player can bowl a maximum of 20 balls in an innings.

- The fielding side change ends after 10 balls.

- The bowling side gets one strategic time-out of up to two and a half minutes.

- Each team is given a 25-ball power play.

- Two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay.

Team rules

- Each team will be made up of 15 players.

- A maximum of 3 overseas player are allowed per team.

Confirmed players

1. Birmingham Phoenix: Men - Chris Wokes and Moeen Ali. Women - Amy Jones and Kristie Gordon

Moeen Ali

2. London Spirit: Men - Eoin Morgan and Rory Burns. Women - Heather Knight and Freya Davies

3. Manchester Originals - Men - Jos Buttler and Saquib Mahmood. Women - Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross

4. Northern Superchargers - Men - Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid. Women - Lauren Winfield and Linsey Smith

5. Oval Invincibles - Men - Jason Roy and Sam Curran. Women - Fran Wilson and Laura Marsh

6. Southern Brave - Men - Jofra Archer and James Vince. Women - Danni Wyatt and Anya Shrubsole

7. Trent Rockets - Men - Joe Root and Alex Hales. Women - Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver

8. Welsh Fire - Men - Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton. Women - Katie George and Bryony Smith

Jonny Bairstow

The draft

A draft pick will be held on 20 October 2019 to select the remaining members of each team.

Tournament format

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format followed by the playoffs.

Venues

19 venues have been selected where the matches will be played - Edgbaston, Headingley, Old Trafford, Lords, Sophia Gardens, Aegis Bowl, Oval, Trent Bridge, Blackfinch New Road, South Northumberland CC, The 1st Central County Ground, Bristol, The Cloudfm County Ground, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Beckenham County Ground, Northampton County Ground, The Fischer County Ground, The Pattonair County Ground and York CC.