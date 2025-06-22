Evoke Super 20 Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket Ireland is set to host the fifth edition of the Evoke Super 20 Trophy, scheduled to run from Sunday, June 22 to Monday, July 7. Over the course of three weeks, a total of nine matches will be played across three venues: Bready, Sandymount, and Dublin.

The format for this edition follows a triple round-robin structure, where each team will play five matches. The team finishing atop the points table at the end of the round-robin stage will be declared the champion.

The tournament shall witness three participating teams: Dragons Women, Scorchers Women, and Typhoons Women. Defending champions Dragons Women clinched the title last year with 15 points from six matches. Scorchers Women, however, remain the most successful team in the tournament’s history, with three titles to their name. Typhoons Women, on the other hand, will be aiming to secure their maiden championship.

Fans can look forward to standout performances from key players. This includes the likes of Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Orla Prendergast, and Amy Hunter, all of whom bring a blend of experience and youthful talent. With the presence of international stars and promising emerging players, the Evoke Super 20 Trophy promises high-quality women’s cricket and thrilling contests throughout the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Evoke Super 20 Trophy 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, June 22

Match 1 - Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 3:15 PM

Match 2 – Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 7:45 PM

Monday, June 23

Match 3 – Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 3:15 PM

Sunday, June 29

Match 4 – Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women, Railway Union Cricket Club, Sandymount, 3:15 PM

Match 5 – Scorchers Women vs Dragons Women, Railway Union Cricket Club, Sandymount, 7:45 PM

Monday, June 30

Match 6 – Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women, Railway Union Cricket Club, Sandymount, 3:15 PM

Sunday, July 6

Match 7 – Scorchers Women vs Dragons Women, Merrion Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 3:15 PM

Match 8 – Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women, Merrion Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 7:45 PM

Monday, July 7

Match 9 – Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Merrion Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 3:15 PM

Evoke Super 20 Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Evoke Super 20 Trophy 2025 via the Fancode app and website by purchasing the match pass for Rs. 19 or the Tour pass for Rs. 69.

Evoke Super 20 Trophy 2025: Full Squads

Scorchers Women

Ciara Gibson, Gaby Lewis, Genevieve Morrissey, Sarah Prendergast, Tahlia Dunne, Alice Tector, Eimear Richardson, Lara McBride, Louise Little, Lucy Barry, Molly Butterly, Sibha Bhoja, Sophie MacMahon, Christina Coulter Reilly, Aimee Maguire, Ava Canning, Niamh MacNulty

Typhoons Women

Annabel Squires, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Robyn Searle, Sarah Forbes, Alice Walsh, Arisha Foysal, Julie McNally, Laura Delany, Zara Craig, Joanna Loughran, Ellie McGee, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey, Isabelle McLean, Jane Maguire, Sinead Thomson

Dragons Women

Abbi Harrison, Bella Armstrong, Ella Wasson, Mansi Bhavsar, Millie Spence, Sarah Black, Aoife Fisher, Arlene Kelly, Ella Marsh, Emily Calvert, Lucy Neely, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Lowe, Amy Hunter, Lucy McGranaghan, Alana Dalzell, Cara Murray, Jennifer Jackson, Kia McCartney

