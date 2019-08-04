Exclusive: From Karnataka to Mizoram, Ranji player Sinan Kader shares his journey

Sinan Khader has a wealth of experience from the domestic circuit

The Ranji Trophy is the most prestigious tournament in India for a player to make their mark. A plethora of players came at the forefront through the Ranji Trophy while a couple of notable names have bagged lucrative contracts in the IPL.

Karnataka's Sinan Kader played for Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy last season, where the leg-spinner ended up as the highest wicket-taker. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sinan shares his journey. Here are the excerpts:

I read you went to the same college as Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, and Manish Pandey. Can you share your experience with them? And, how tough was it to make it to the same college team as theirs?

These guys became my friends when we started playing for the college team together. In the starting, it was difficult to break through to the college team because these all were well-established players. They were playing state championships from the junior category and by that time I had not played in states yet.

Then, once I started playing with these guys, I got better and better. To get to their level, I worked harder and harder. That's when I made my debut for the U-19 team in Karnataka. These guys were very well-disciplined, committed to their sport, and that was a big motivational factor for me.

You played for the Ranji team of Mizoram last season. It is one of the rare places in India where football triumphs over cricket in terms of popularity. How did the offer come to you to play for their team and what are the aspects Mizoram Cricket Association needs to work to make the sport popular there?

Last year, when the BCCI announced that there were going to be some new teams in the Ranji Trophy, I found out about the Northeast-based teams coming into the picture. I spoke to a couple of contacts there and got in touch with the Mizoram guys. I sent my profile and went for selection. The guys there liked my performance and they signed me for a year.

The state is obviously more football oriented but now with the Ranji Trophy coming into the picture, a lot of guys are stepping up for cricket and the kids are looking forward at the game. There was no infrastructure back then but now BCCI is providing them with everything possible. From the best of facilities to coaches, they are receiving all the help. I am sure in 5-10 years, Mizoram is going to be a very competitive state.

I also read that you also work for a sports consultancy company, Avalon Sports Group. Can you share your day-to-day work profile?

Avalon is a UK based company where I work as an influencer from India and I cover them with other athletes and cricketers. I connect them to the UK brand and if there is any deal that is coming across, I act as an influencer. That is going good as well.

If there's an opening for a store or anything like that, I get them connected to the players and they take it forward from there. Hence, because I am well connected with all these guys and many of them are my close friends, it is easier for them to get in touch with me.

Currently, amongst the bowlers, the pacers are dominating the field in ODI and Tests. In the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers, there are only three spinners in the top ten. In Test cricket, there are only two. But, in T20, the top eight spots are occupied by the spinners. How do you explain this difference? How is bowling in T20s different than ODIs and Tests for spinners?

It's just the nature of the game. In T20, the pitch is made such that the batsmen can down the track to the spinners and hit them for boundaries and sixes. But in the process, the spinners are benefitted. The batsmen might go for runs but the spinners end up getting wickets.

But in Test cricket, the batsmen are more concentrated while facing spinners as they try to ball in the right areas. On the flat wickets, once the batsman settles, it becomes easier for them to play the spinners.

It varies from countries to countries as well. If you are playing in Asian countries where the pitch is more spinner friendly, the spinners will perform much better there. If the conditions favor the fast bowlers, then it's a different scenario. You can't categorize it because it depends on the wicket and other playing conditions.

What are your plans for this season?

Right now, I am preparing full-on. It is now the off-season so I am working on my skills and training hard. Then, whatever opens up later, I will give my best.

Lastly, any advice you want to give to the players who are eyeing Ranji selection for their native state or any other states?

To play in the Ranji Trophy, there is a procedure. Different states have different leagues and different tournaments where you have to come across and do well there. Only then, you will get picked up for the Ranji Trophy. You need to start from scratch.

Start from smaller tournaments and then make it to the bigger tournaments. It's a long process. You need to believe in yourselves and keep performing consistently. Then, the opportunity will come towards you at the right time.