Exclusive: In conversation with Maharashtra pacer Nikit Dhumal

Nikit Dhumal bowling in a domestic game

Maharashtra pacer Nikit Dhumal made a name for himself when he made his debut in the 2012 edition of the Ranji Trophy. In the 2015 season, Dhumal scalped 11 wickets in three matches at an average of 18.81. The 27-year-old pacer has a knack of picking up wickets in domestic cricket. Dhumal was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the 2015 edition of the IPL but a shoulder injury ruled him out of the tournament.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Dhumal reveals some interesting details about his cricketing career, here are a few excerpts from the interview:

Q. How did your cricketing journey begin?

Dhumal: Actually it Started with a coincidence, I was in playschool (SR.KG) where during the annual function I was awarded a cricket ball. My cricket journey began from there.

Q. You have shown immense interest in test cricket, why do you see yourself as a test cricketer?

Dhumal: I guess Test cricket is the real cricket. 4-5 days you are on the field, you have to play sessions and win each session. As a fast bowler, you can experiment with various plans and execute them. The real test is there for a cricketer to survive in days cricket.

Q. Who was your inspiration while growing up?

Dhumal: I admired five bowlers, these five were my inspiration - Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Andy Roberts and my favourite of all was Courtney Walsh. All of these were my inspiration.

Q. Do you see yourself playing the IPL at some point in your career?

Dhumal: Ya. I do see. I was a part of the Mumbai Indians in 2015/16 but a shoulder injury and then surgery ruled me out and led me to miss the season. I am still hoping to make it to the IPL but my first target is playing for India A and then the IPL.

Q. Which has been your most memorable game till now?

Dhumal: Ranji season 2012-13 against Delhi when I made my debut. Ranji season 2015-16 against Karnataka.

Nikit Dhumal scalped 8 wickets in the game against Karnataka. He was awarded the man of the match for his 3/46 and 5/78.

Q. Which is your most favourite wicket?

Dhumal: Wicket of Karun Nair, Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant are all my best ones.

Q. You've played with Kedar Jadhav. What learning do you want to take forward from him?

Dhumal: Playing fearless cricket is an important factor. I am constantly learning from him.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next few years?

Dhumal: I am currently in Bangalore for KSCA. I am not thinking ahead. I just want to give my best.

Q. How have the preparations been for this season?

Dhumal: Going great. Back in the rhythm. Currently playing in Bangalore KSCA, then Chennai League and then will join Maharashtra state camp for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Dhumal will be eager for the new season. The Maharashtra lad will be looking to give his best in the new season. We at Sportskeeda wish him all the best for the future.