Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

If I get a chance, I would love to play with Virat Kohli, says UAE star Rohan Mustafa 

Shiv Dhawan
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive
315   //    18 Aug 2018, 21:10 IST

United Arab Emirates v England Lions
Rohan Mustafa revealed some interesting facts about his
caree

Associate cricket has been on the rise in the last few years. In a bid to globalize the sport the International Cricket Council(ICC) recently handed the T20I status to all cricket playing nations. United Arab Emirates(UAE) is one of the most important teams in ICC's Associate structure. Owing to the wonderful performances from their players, UAE earned the ODI status in 2014.

One of those players was Rohan Mustafa. Known for his all-round abilities, Rohan made his international debut in UAE's first ever one-day international against Scotland but his roller-coaster ride has been filled with a lot of emotions. He was born in Kohat in Pakistan but moved to the United Arab Emirates in his childhood.

"I moved to UAE in 2003. I was 10 years old or 11 years old. My father used to do a business of used cars in UAE. I started playing club cricket for Sharjah Cricket Academy. I never played hardball cricket in Pakistan till 12 years old. I started playing cricket two years after moving to UAE," said Rohan while speaking to Sportskeeda.

"When I moved to UAE it was quite hard, I lost my father when I was 14. It was hard to play cricket. If you live in UAE you have to be quite strong from background otherwise it’s not easy to play or you’ve to do a job and I was 14 so you know I wasn't doing a job at all." Rohan struggled at the early stage of his cricketing career but his resistance and positive approach to life helped him even after a major crisis.

"The crisis came in 2003-04 in UAE so my whole family moved to Pakistan but I stayed in Dubai. One of my brothers went to Chile for business. It was a hard time for me. I did a part-time job for a company and played cricket in the evening. You’ve to do it to support your family." These incidents in his life made him more determined, both, as a person and as a cricketer.

The 29-year-old all-rounder was a part of the Toronto Nationals in the recently concluded Global T20 Canada League. Rohan featured alongside the likes of Steve Smith, Darren Sammy and Kieron Pollard. "I didn’t play a single match in Toronto Nationals but it was quite a learning stage for me because I Was playing under some good players like Steve Smith who is a winner of world cup 2015 and Darren Sammy who is a two-time World T20 winning Captain."

"It was quite good learning from them. It wasn’t a good tournament for us but you can learn from mistakes if you don’t play good. We did a lot of mistakes and the pressure was on Darren Sammy but how he managed it, how was in the bus, dressing room, meeting, it was all a learning stage for me. If you get to participate in these type of tournaments you get to learn a lot from the senior players and legends," said Rohan.

"I think UAE cricket is growing up. You saw T10 last year. Two UAE players were there in each team. Emirates T20 is starting up. Few UAE players will also participate. It will be a learning experience for everyone. We have ODI status from last 5-6 years. Our cricket is growing up but still, I think if we improve our domestic structure our cricket will grow more. A lot more things like domestic cricket, festival tournaments, leagues will help us more," Rohan said when asked about UAE's cricket growth.

Later this year, six Asian teams will battle each other in the Asia Cup in UAE. One spot is up for grabs in the Asia Cup qualifiers which will be beginning from 30th August. "Asia Cup qualifier is a big tournament for us. We are on the strong side because we have quite good experienced players who have been performing for the last couple of years but still we can’t say anything about cricket because it’s unpredictable. Recently, you saw Scotland defeated England who are the number one side in the world."

"I’ll say that we will not take any team easy. Till now our preparations are very well done. We are leaving tonight for Malaysia. We have a few practice games there which will help us during the tournament. We have to concentrate on the basics rather than thinking about other teams." The United Arab Emirates are the favourites to qualify for the Asia Cup.

When asked about his inspirations, Rohan said, "When I started cricket I used to watch Saeed Anwar because I am also a left-handed batsman. I was quite inspired by him. In the later stage, Eoin Morgan, I am quite impressed with him. His batting and his aggressive captaincy. If I get a chance, I’ll love to play with Kohli because he is one of the best batsmen in the world right now."

"My most memorable game was against PNG, I scored a 100 and took five wickets. Only Viv Richards and Paul Collingwood had done it in the past so it was a quite memorable day for me. I think to be honest if I play for PSL or IPL it will be a great achievement for me. I want UAE to play another 50 over world cup by the end of my career, it will great for us and the youngsters as well."

Rohan's targets are crystal clear. He would love to feature in the IPL, till now, Chirag Suri is the only UAE player to have featured in the IPL. UAE will try to qualify for the 2023 World Cup which will be held in India.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 UAE Cricket
Shiv Dhawan
SENIOR ANALYST
Shiv is a passionate 17-year-old cricket fan who aspires to be a cricket commentator. He started following the game at a young age of 8. Since then, he has seen innumerable matches, He uses this platform to express his cricketing ideologies and views. Opinions and ideologies can be conflicting.
5 players to watch out for in the Asia Cup Qualifiers 
RELATED STORY
"It feels good to be linked with Virat Kohli" says UAE's...
RELATED STORY
8 cricketers who played for Indian teams and then...
RELATED STORY
5 cricket records held by relatively unknown cricketers...
RELATED STORY
India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI for Asia...
RELATED STORY
India's strongest playing XI for the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: How will India's ODI squad look like
RELATED STORY
Shakib Al Hasan gets the green signal to undergo surgery 
RELATED STORY
Current best Asian combined XI in T20Is
RELATED STORY
I would love to play for captain Kohli: Sir Viv Richards
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 06:00 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us