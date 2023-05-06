We are down to the knockout stages of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition. The fifth and sixth-place playoff game will see the South Coast Sapphires Women take on the Tornadoes Women at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon.

The South Coast Sapphires Women didn’t have the best of seasons. They played five league games and managed to secure a victory in only a single outing. SCS finished the league stages in fifth position. They lost their last game against the Barmy Army Women.

Jivana Aras picked up four wickets for the Sapphires Women as it helped them restrict the Barmy Army Women to 168/8. In reply, their batters faltered as Natasha Farrant top-scored with 32 as they got bundled out on 107. They will be hoping to bring out their A-game to finish fifth in the competition.

Tornadoes Women had a terrible season with both bat and ball. Nothing worked for them in this year’s competition and finished the league stages at the bottom of the points table. They failed to win a single game in the competition, with their recent loss coming against the Spirit Women.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor led the charge with the bat as she remained unbeaten on 61 to power the Tornadoes Women to 150/4 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers then failed to step up as the Spirit Women chased down the total in just 15.4 overs. The Tornadoes Women will be looking to finish the tournament on a winning note.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Details:

Match: South Coast Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women, 5/6 Place Playoff, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 14th 2023, Friday, 07:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is a sluggish one. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the spinners will get plenty of assistance. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting here at this venue.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kowloon on Friday is expected to be in the mid-20s.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Probable XIs

South Coast Sapphires

Expect some changes in the playing XI for their final game.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Babette de Leede (wk), Gaby Lewis, Erin Burns, Tash Farrant, Kary Chan, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sana Mir (c), Geetika Kodali, Jivana Aras, Shabnim Ismail

Tornadoes Women

Expect them to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Dane van Niekerk, Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor (c), Sune Luus, Aliya Riaz, Mary-Anne Musonda, Ariana Dowse (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sita Magar, Winifred Duraisingam, Andrea Mae Zepeda

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Prediction

Both sides have failed to qualify for the semi-finals. A fifth spot is up for grabs and they will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance to finish the tournament on a winning note.

South Coast Sapphires look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: South Coast Sapphires Women to win this encounter.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Gaby Lewis to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes