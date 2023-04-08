The 10th match of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition will see the Sapphires Women lock horns with the Tornadoes Women. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon will host this encounter on Sunday, April 9.

The Sapphires, led by Sana Mir, are languishing at the bottom of the table with 0.5 points and a net run rate of -1.724. They will go into the match after losing to Nicola Carey’s Spirit Women by 12 runs.

After being asked to bat first, the Spirit scored 121 for the loss of eight wickets. Thereafter, Ayobonga Khaka’s four-wicket spell made sure that the Spirit restricted the Sapphires to 109 for the loss of nine wickets.

The Tornadoes, led by Stafanie Taylor, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -2.023, the worst among all teams taking part in the tournament.

They will go into the match after losing to Barmy Army Women by 10 wickets. Barmy Army showed a lot of dominance and chased down the target of 161 with as many as 22 balls left in their innings.

Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Details:

Match: Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women, Match 10, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 9, 2023, 07.30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kowloon Cricket Club has been a sporting one thus far. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Probable XIs

Sapphires Women

Katie Mack, Gaby Lewis, Babette de Leede (wk), Erin Burns, Sibona Jimmy, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Aditiba Chudasama, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Sana Mir (C), and Geetika Kodali.

Tornadoes Women

Sterre Kallis, Dane van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor (C), Sune Luus, Natasha Miles, Aliya Riaz, Ariana Dowse (wk), Sita Rana Magar, Diana Baig, Winifred Duraisingam, and Maryam Bibi.

Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Prediction

Both Sapphires and Tornadoes are yet to open their accounts in the tournament and have struggled thus far. The chasing team may end up having an advantage in the next game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this encounter.

Sapphires Women vs Tornadoes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Gaby Lewis to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes