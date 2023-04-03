The second match of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 will see the Warriors Women take on the South Coast Sapphires Women. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon will play host to this encounter.

United States women’s cricket team captain Sindhu Sriharsha has been handed the responsibility of leading the Warriors Women in the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023.

They have talented youngsters, along with the experienced duo of Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt who helped Mumbai Indians Women clinch the Women’s Premier League title. Julia Price is the head coach of the Warriors side and will hope that the team start the competition on a winning note.

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir will be leading the South Coast Sapphires. She has plenty of experience leading the side at the highest level. The likes of Erin Burns, Shabnim Ismail, Katherine Sciver-Brunt are the other notable inclusions in the squad and the Sapphires will be looking to bring out their A-game and grab two points on Tuesday.

Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Match Details:

Match: Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women, Match 2, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 4th 2023, Tuesday, 07:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club looks good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line once they get their eye in. There is equal assistance to the slow bowlers and we may see the pacers use a lot of slower deliveries while bowling here.

Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Tuesday in Kowloon, with the temperature expected to hover between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Probable XIs

Warriors Women

Probable XI

Kathryn Bryce, Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Mignon du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield, Esha Oza, Shamilia Connell, Jess Kerr, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmeen Khan

South Coast Sapphires Women

Probable XI

Sana Mir (c), Kary Chan, Babette de Leede, Gaby Lewis, Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Pull To, Maryam Omar

Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Match Prediction

Both sides have got plenty of experienced players on their side and they will come out all guns blazing on Tuesday to get off to a winning start to the competition.

Warriors have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Warriors Women to win this encounter.

Warriors Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

