The third-place playoff will see the Spirit Women take on the Barmy Army Women at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Sunday, April 16. These two sides lost their respective semi-final fixtures and will be hoping to finish the competition on a winning note.

Spirit Women lost the first semi-final of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition against the Warriors Women. It was a disappointing performance from them as they suffered a heavy loss.

After being asked to bat first, only Sophia Dunkley (16) and Natthakan Chantham (26) got to double digits as the Spirit Women got bundled out on 73 in just 17.4 overs.

Dunkley and Mahika Gaur picked up three and two wickets, respectively, but they failed to defend the total. They will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance on Sunday.

Barmy Army Women, meanwhile, faced the Falcons Women in their semi-final clash. It was a close-fought contest and the Barmy Army Women tried hard but failed to finish on the winning side and as a result, failed to qualify for the final.

Fatima Sana top-scored with an unbeaten 45 as the Barmy Army Women finished their innings at 158/8. The bowlers managed to pick up only four wickets as the Falcons Women chased the total with 11 balls to spare.

Barmy Army Women need to fire in unison to finish the tournament on a high.

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Match Details:

Match: Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women, 3rd Place Playoff, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 16, 2023, Sunday, 07.30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and batters will have to be at their absolute best while batting here. Once they get settled in the middle, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kowloon on Sunday is expected to be hovering between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Probable XIs

Spirit Women

Expect them to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Nensi Patel, Naruemol Chaiwai, Mahika Gaur, Nattaya Boochatham, and Ayabonga Khaka.

Barmy Army Women

Don’t expect them to change the side as it is their best XI.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Nigar Sultana, Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage, Rumana Ahmed, Shemaine Campbelle, Fatima Sana, Rubina Chhetry, Tara Norris, and Laura Cardoso.

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming into this game on the back of a loss in their respective semi-final games and will be hoping to bring out their A-game and finish third.

Barmy Army Women look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Barmy Army Women to win this clash.

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Sophia Dunkley to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes