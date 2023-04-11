Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 14, South Coast Sapphires vs Barmy Army: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Match 14 of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition will see the South Coast Sapphires Women take on the Barmy Army Women. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon will host this encounter.

South Coast Sapphires Women haven't had the best of seasons so far. They have managed to win a single game out of four. They suffered a heavy defeat against the Falcons Women in their last game.

Kary Chan top-scored with 32 but the other batters faltered as the Sapphires Women got bundled out on 131 on the last ball of their innings. The bowlers managed to pick up only a single wicket as they failed to defend the total. They will hope to finish the competition on a winning note.

Barmy Army Women, on the other hand, are having a fantastic time in Hong Kong. They have played four games so far, winning three and losing only a single game. They beat the Warriors Women in their last outing.

After being asked to bat first, Deandra Dottin played a fantastic knock of 69 as the Barmy Army Women posted 163 on the board. Tara Norris and Dottin picked up two wickets each to knock over the Warriors Women on 146 for a 17-run victory. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Barmy Army Women Match Details:

Match: South Coast Sapphires Women vs Barmy Army Women, Match 14, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 12 2023, Wednesday, 07:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Barmy Army Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is slow in nature. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the batters will have to be patient while batting here. Run-scoring becomes easier once they get settled in the middle.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Barmy Army Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kowloon on Wednesday are expected to hover between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Barmy Army Women Probable XIs

South Coast Sapphires

They are expected to go with the same combination to finish the competition on a high.

Probable XI

Gaby Lewis, Babette de Leede (wk), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Jivana Aras, Kary Chan, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Sana Mir (c), Pull To

Barmy Army Women

They aren't likely to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Kavisha Egodage, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle, Rumana Ahmed, Roberta Avery, Fatima Sana, Tara Norris, Rubina Chhetry, Nigar Sultana, Iqra Sahar

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Barmy Army Women Match Prediction

The Sapphires are already out of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 competition 2023 and will be hoping to finish the tournament on a winning note. They face the Barmy Army Women, who will be brimming with confidence and will look to finish the league stages on a high.

Barmy Army Women have the winning momentum behind them and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Barmy Army Women to win this encounter.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Barmy Army Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Gaby Lewis to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes