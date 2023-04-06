Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 6, Spirit vs South Coast Sapphires: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The sixth match of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition will see the Spirit Women take on the South Coast Sapphires Women at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon.

Spirit Women had a wonderful start to the competition. They faced the Barmy Army Women in their opening game and beat them convincingly. It was a solid all-round effort from the Spirit Women and will be hoping to repeat their performance in their next game.

Mahika Gaur and Betty Chan picked up two wickets each for Spirit as they restricted the Barmy Army Women to 135/5. Skipper Nicola Carey remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 balls to guide her side across the line in the penultimate over.

South Coast Sapphires Women, meanwhile, had a terrible start to the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition. They faced the Warriors Women in their opening game and suffered a heavy loss. They will be looking to bounce back in their upcoming fixture.

The Sapphires’ batters struggled to get going as they only managed to score 111 in their 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. They picked up three wickets while defending but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors Women cruised past the target in just 12.4 overs.

Spirit Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Match Details:

Match: Spirit Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women, Match 6, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 7th 2023, Friday, 07:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Spirit Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some lateral movement with the new ball. Also, the spinners will get some assistance from the surface and the batters will have to be patient while batting here.

Spirit Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kowloon is expected to hover between 19 to 22 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Spirit Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Probable XIs

Spirit Women

Don’t expect the Spirit Women to change the winning combination.

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Nicola Carey (c), Natthakan Chantham, Bismah Maroof, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Nensi Patel, Nattaya Boochatham, Mahika Gaur, Betty Chan Ayabonga Khaka

South Coast Sapphires Women

It was only their first game and expect them to field same XI despite the loss.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Gaby Lewis, Babette de Leede (wk), Erin Burns, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sana Mir (c), Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Maryam Omar, Geetika Kodali, Kary Chan

Spirit Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Match Prediction

The Spirit Women got off to a winning start to the competition whereas the South Coast Sapphires Women lost their opening fixture. The Sapphires will have to fire in unison to grab their first win on Friday.

Spirit looks like a settled unit and expect them to make it two in two.

Prediction: Spirit Women to win this encounter.

Spirit Women vs South Coast Sapphires Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

