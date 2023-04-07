Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 8, Barmy Army vs Tornadoes: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The eighth match of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition will see the Barmy Army Women take on the Tornadoes Women at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Barmy Army Women have played two games so far. They have won one, lost one and have two points under their belt. They lost to the Spirit Women in their opening game but bounced back to beat the Falcons Women in their next.

On the back of 54 from Lauren Winfield-Hill and 40 from Nigar Sultana, the Barmy Army Women posted 143 on the board. Rumana Ahmed and Kavisha Egodage picked up three wickets each with the ball as they restricted the Falcons Women to 134 to win the game by nine runs. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

Tornadoes Women, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition. They suffered a heavy loss against the Falcons Women in their opening game. They didn’t have any chance to bounce back as their next game against the Warriors Women was abandoned due to rain.

After electing to bowl first, the Tornadoes Women restricted the Warriors Women to 84/3 at the end of 12 overs before rain arrived and washed out the remaining game. Both sides shared points and the Tornadoes Women will be eyeing their first win when they take the field on Saturday.

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Details:

Match: Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women, Match 8, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 8th 2023, Saturday, 07:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club assists the slow bowlers. The spinners will play a major role while bowling here at this venue as they get plenty of assistance from the surface. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes.

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kowloon is expected to hover between 19 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Probable XIs

Barmy Army Women

Expect them to go with the winning combination for their clash on Saturday.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Nigar Sultana, Kavisha Egodage, Shemaine Campbelle, Rumana Ahmed, Tara Norris, Fatima Sana, Laura Cardoso, Ruchitha Venkatesh

Tornadoes Women

Expect them to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Sterre Kalis, Dane van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor (c), Sune Luus, Aliya Riaz, Ariana Dowse (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Mary-Anne Musonda, Diana Baig, Winifred Duraisingam, Maryam Bibi

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Prediction

The Barmy Army Women registered their first win of the competition in their last outing and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum. The Tornadoes Women will be eyeing their first win on Saturday.

Barmy Army looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Barmy Army Women to win this encounter.

Barmy Army Women vs Tornadoes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Laura Wolvaardt to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes