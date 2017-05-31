Fake tweets: Cricketers open up ahead of 2017 Champions Trophy

Please note that the tweets are fake and only meant to elicit a chuckle. Do not take the views seriously.

The 2017 Champions Trophy starts in England from June 1

The 2017 Champions Trophy is just hours away from getting underway and all the eight teams must be preparing hard to go all the way in the tournament. The eight teams are divided into two groups with four teams each and the top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. The final will be played at The Oval in London on June 18. Defending champions India are one of the favourites going into the tournament alongside the likes of hosts England, World Champions Australia and South Africa.

Let us take a look at what the players feel going into the tournament.

A message to all the other teams in the Champions Trophy.

Indo-Pak match will take place on June 4.

#SaveKohli

Something that can actually save Kohli’s hair from becoming grey.

Did Rohit just tweet about IPL?

Superman’s super request....

The choking Gods might have some mercy on AB and South Africa. Will Bangladesh have some?

Poor West Indies. Seems like no one invited them for the Champions Trophy.

Unlike West Indies, Umar Akmal was invited for the CT and was sent back home after failing numerous tests to prove his fitness.

The Gabbar is back....

Even Dada approves....

Someone please help R Ashwin.

Steve Smith needs some help too...

MS Dhoni is ready to rock....

Bad news for all the other teams.