Fakhar Zaman picks his all-time T20 XI, leaves out Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman on Wednesday picked his all-time T20 XI and surprisingly left out many stalwarts of the game including Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who averages above 50 in the shortest format.

His inclination towards England was quite evident as he picked as many as three English players. The southpaw also picked two players each from India and Australia as well as one each from West Indies, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

Zaman’s all-time XI was full of surprises. Not only did he leave out his teammate Babar Azam but he also picked AB de Villiers as the opener of the team alongside Rohit Sharma.

While there is certainly no doubt about the fact that De Villiers walks into any all-time XI, his batting position is debatable especially given the fact that Zaman has allotted the No.3 position to Jason Roy, one of the finest modern-day openers in limited-overs cricket.

Jos Buttler was picked as the wicket-keeper of the team while veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik was the sole Pakistani player who found a place in Zaman’s all-time T20 XI. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are the two Australians in the team. Barring Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah is the other Indian in the line-up.

Zaman was quoted as saying by Pakistan Cricket:

“I would first choose South Africa’s batsman AB De Villiers and then India’s opener Rohit Sharma. England’s hard-hitting batsman Jason Roy would be on my team. Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik comes in at number four. After Shoaib Malik I would include England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler in the team.”